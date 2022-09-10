Amy Childs shares throwback photo of herself meeting Queen Elizabeth II as a schoolgirl

<!–

Amy Childs has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II with a photo of herself meeting the Queen as a child.

The TOWIE star, 32, took to Instagram on Friday and shared a quick meeting with the Queen along with other school students.

Amy looked almost unrecognizable in the photo wearing strawberry blonde hair and a burgundy blazer.

‘RIP’: Amy Childs has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II with a photo of herself meeting the Queen as a child

Alongside the post, she wrote: ‘What a very sad day… RIP our beautiful Queen’.

Amy isn’t the only reality star to share their encounter with the Queen, as Charlotte Dawson also paid tribute to her after her death at age 96.

The former Ex On The Beach star shared a photo of herself as a child presenting flowers to the Queen during her golden anniversary visit to Preston in 2002.

She wrote: ‘I have the correct photo in storage with all of my father’s memorabilia. I have to dig it out because I have to frame it and tell Noah how wonderful Her Majesty Our Queen Elizabeth II was.

Reminiscences: The TOWIE star, 32, took to Instagram on Friday and shared a quick meeting with the Queen along with other high school students

‘I feel so honored and proud to have been able to give her flowers. I was so nervous and my mom tried to get me to take my braid out of my hair but I said no, I think the queen will like it.

She was so sweet that I immediately felt calm… This is such a great loss for our country, it will never be the same again.’

All of Her Majesty’s children had been rushed to Balmoral on Thursday after doctors became ‘concerned’ about her health. Hours later, she died surrounded by her family.

Heartwarming: Meanwhile, Charlotte Dawson shared a photo of herself as a child presenting flowers to the Queen during her Golden Jubilee visit to Preston in 2002

Her death was confirmed at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: ‘The Queen passed away peacefully this afternoon in Balmoral.

The King and The Queen Consort remain in Balmoral tonight and return to London tomorrow.

With the death of the Queen, Britain and her Commonwealth realms will enter a ten-day period of mourning as millions of her subjects in the UK and abroad come to terms with her passing.

Heartbreaking: All Her Majesty’s children had rushed to Balmoral on Thursday after doctors became ‘concerned’ about her health. Hours later she died (pictured with the Prince and Princess of Wales)

There will also be a celebration of her historic 70-year reign which saw her achieve her platinum anniversary this year – a milestone unlikely to be reached again by a British monarch.

Charles, the king, said: ‘The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sorrow for me and all members of my family.

“We deeply mourn the passing of a beloved sovereign and dearly beloved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the rich and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of grief and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.”