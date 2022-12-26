Amy Childs says she changed her daughter’s name at the last minute as she prepares to welcome the twins

Amy Childs showed off her growing baby bump in a khaki catsuit as she posed for a sweet family photo with boyfriend Billy Delbosq and daughter Polly on Boxing Day.

The TOWIE star, 32, she then detailed why she changed her daughter’s name at the last minute as she prepares to receive twins with boyfriend Billy Delbosq

Billy looked dapper in a black sweater and white shirt, while Polly wore a pretty pink dress and held her mommy’s tummy.

Sweet: Amy Childs showed off her growing baby bump in a khaki catsuit as she posed for a sweet family photo with boyfriend Billy Delbosq and daughter Polly on Boxing Day

Amy, who shares five-year-old daughter Polly with ex-boyfriend Bradley Wright, admitted her heart was set on a different name for her little girl.

After welcoming Polly back, he realized that it did not fit the original name India he had chosen for her.

Amy wrote in her OK! magazine column: ‘First you have to see the babies to know. With Polly, I had an OK! shoot a few years ago and I said the name was Polly, when I wanted it to be India.

“But the moment it came out I thought, ‘She’s not an India, she’s a Polly.'” Something just clicked, so anything can happen with the twins.

‘You have to see the babies first to know’: Former TOWIE star, 32, detailed why she changed her daughter’s name at the last minute as she prepares to welcome twins with boyfriend Billy.

‘I wanted it to be India’: Amy, who shares five-year-old daughter Polly with ex-boyfriend Bradley Wright, admitted she had her heart set on a different name for her little girl

The Only Way Is Essex star admitted she has “a few names we like” for her twins, but the couple are keeping their options open.

Amy added that she and Billy “keep going back to a certain” name, but said she won’t reveal it in case the couple “tires out” before the newborns arrive.

The television personality, who is also mother to son Ritchie Jr, of two, recently said that her third “whirlwind” pregnancy is very “different” than when she was carrying her other two children.

Amy announced that she was expecting twins in October and opened up about the symptoms she is experiencing before giving birth again.

She wrote in her OK! magazine column: ‘I have never, ever had heartburn during pregnancy; this pregnancy has been a complete whirlwind.

Amy wrote in her OK! magazine column: ‘First you have to see the babies to know. The moment she came out, I thought, “She’s not an Indian, she’s a Polly.” something just clicked

‘We keep coming back to a certain one’: The Only Way Is Essex star admitted she has ‘a few names we like’ for her twins, but the couple are keeping their options open

“I opened up about it on Instagram and a lot of people messaged me saying that when you have heartburn, you have a baby with a lot of hair.

‘When Billy and I left recently, I was sitting there and I had sparkling water, and then something came over me.

‘The heartburn was like a different level. I am literally taking the Gaviscon and drinking it. It is safe to have.

Amy and Billy, 38, have been a couple since October last year, just two months after the mother-of-two split from her ex-boyfriend Tim after 14 months together.

He previously praised businessman Billy for acting as a father figure to his children Polly, four, and Ritchie Jr, two, from previous relationships.