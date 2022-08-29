Amy Childs puts on united display with boyfriend Billy Delbosq in party snaps

Amy Childs looked cheerful as she posed for a smiling photo with boyfriend Billy Delbosq and daughter Polly on Monday in a slew of party snaps.

The TOWIE star, 32, looked radiant in a bright green dress with a plunging neckline and side cutouts to show off plenty of extra flesh.

Her signature fiery red locks were lowered and she shielded her eyes behind aviator sunglasses.

In love: Amy Childs looked cheerful as she posed for a smiling photo with boyfriend Billy Delbosq and daughter Polly on Monday in a slew of party snaps

Party: She captioned the photos: ‘What a day we had yesterday @thecangroup Summer Party…was lovely to see the whole CAN family, thank you @clairepowellcan for a great party. polly had the best time…’

She posed for photos with Jeremy Kyle and Peter Andre as they celebrated the CAN Group Summer party on Sunday.

Captioning the photos, she captioned: ‘What a day we had yesterday @thecangroup Summer Party…it was lovely to see the whole CAN family, thank you @clairepowellcan for a great party. polly had the best time…’

Amy hugged Billy, who was holding a cute Polly in his arms and looking much more loved than on the last episode of TOWIE which aired Sunday night.

The couple clashed after Amy revealed that Billy had been emailing another girl behind her back.

Looks good: The TOWIE star, 32, looked radiant in a bright green dress with a plunging neckline and side cutouts to show off plenty of extra flesh

Billy flew to the Dominican Republic to surprise the Essex star for their first birthday, but she had to get a few things off her chest before they celebrated.

Amy furious: “I think I’m still in shock because I never expected you to come here for our one year anniversary. I know you said our anniversary would be great, but did I ever think it would be you coming here? No.’

Billy replied, ‘I wanted to be with you, I wanted to see you.’

Stylish: her signature fiery red locks were let down and she shielded her eyes behind aviator sunglasses

But Amy replied, “It’s been so s**t between the two of us lately, pretty much all.”

Billy agreed: “That’s right. You try to push those buttons so much to take it to that next level, to get that reaction from me, but once you get that reaction, you step back.

“You won, you got that reaction, and to me I feel bad, I feel a little down, and that’s not fair.

Clash: Amy made it cozy with Billy, who was holding a cute Polly in his arms and looking much more loved than in the last episode of TOWIE which aired Sunday night

“I know we did things to each other, we said things, it wasn’t ideal, it wasn’t the best.”

Amy replied, “Yeah, you know, listen, me and you, we’ve been up and down a lot over the past eight weeks. Me and your relationship has been shit, hand on heart, it’s been like that.’

She then revealed: “Sending you messages to another girl, for me, was probably the hardest thing I’ve had to go through in a relationship. do you know what I mean? I know your reasons, we weren’t together that week because we were off and on.”

Row: The couple clashed after Amy revealed Billy emailed another girl behind her back

Her friend downplayed it, saying, “That’s what I’m telling you, there was fucking everything in it. You say you want to be with me, then not, then yes, then no.’

Amy replied by intervening, “I’ve seen the messages, you’ve invited her back with your friends, all right, fair enough what you’re doing — that’s not acceptable in a relationship, because I’d never do that to you.”

But she admitted she still trusted him, saying, “I just think you made a big mistake, and people in life make mistakes too.”

Amy, who shares daughter Polly, five, with ex-Bradley Wright, began dating TOWIE newcomer Billy following her divorce from ex-partner Tim last July.

Amy is also a mother to Ritchie Jr, three, from her relationship with businessmen Ritchie, but unlike Polly, who is a regular on TOWIE, her son stays out of the spotlight.