Amy Childs is surprised by boyfriend Billy Delbosq as he arrives in Dominican Republic on TOWIE

Amy Childs receives an exciting surprise from her boyfriend Billy Delbosq, in a MailOnline exclusive clip from Sunday’s The Only Way Is Essex.

The reality star, 32, gets emotional when a gym owner, 37, knocks on the door of her hotel room in the Dominican Republic while using FaceTime.

A puzzled Amy brings tears to her eyes as she repeats “Oh my God” when she realizes her husband has flown all over the world to visit her for their one year anniversary.

EXCLUSIVE TOWIE SPOILER: Amy Childs is surprised by her boyfriend Billy Delbosq when he arrives in the Dominican Republic for their one-year anniversary on Sunday’s episode

At the beginning of the call, they congratulate each other on the milestone before Billy says, “I can’t believe I’m not with you.”

The former beautician replies, “You’re not with me, I can’t believe it,” to which he says, “I know, I’m totally devastated. But are you having a good time?’

Amy replies, “Yes. It’s all right honey, all right,’ before showing him the breathtaking view of the ocean behind her’

She adds: ‘Look how beautiful it is. Honestly I really wish you were [sic] here, I really miss you, but it won’t be long. I’m home, so…’

Surprise! The reality star, 32, gets emotional when the gym owner, 37, knocks on her hotel room door while on FaceTime

Shame: At the beginning of the phone call, they congratulate each other on the milestone before Billy says, ‘I can’t believe I’m not with you’

It is then that he knocks on her door and she covers her mouth in shock.

On last week’s episode, Amy got emotional while talking about her insecurities with Jordan Brook and James Locke at a beach party.

She said she felt less confident celebrating her birthday and started crying when she received a message from home.

The Only Way is Essex returned on Sunday for its 30th series, which featured some exciting new additions to the cast as they swapped the iconic Sugar Hut for the sun-kissed beaches of the Dominican Republic.

Wow! Amy replies, “Yes. It’s all right honey, all right,” before showing him the breathtaking view of the ocean behind her

OMG: A stunned Amy gets tears in her eyes as she repeats “Oh my God” when she realizes her husband has flown all over the world to visit her for their one year anniversary

Amy told the boys, ‘Over the past few months I’ve lost my complete confidence. I come here and I feel like all girls have beautiful bodies.

“Social media for me, I think it’s hard… I just feel like I’ll be back to myself in a few months, hopefully.

“Look, you two are training. I feel like I need to keep my head up, you know what I mean?’

The star then went on to gush about her family when her boyfriend Billy Delbosq sent her a sweet video of her daughter Polly.

Angry: On last week’s episode, Amy got emotional while talking about her insecurities with Jordan Brook and James Locke at a beach party

Amy, who shares daughter Polly, five, with ex-Bradley Wright, began dating TOWIE newcomer Billy following her divorce from ex-partner Tim last July.

The beauty started to cry as she said, “I literally just got a message, how beautiful is she?”, showing Jordan and James the video.

She covered her mouth and said, “Why am I so upset? Oh my god, I just miss my kids so much.’

The couple celebrated 14 months together last week, with Amy marking the occasion by kissing herself and Billy on the London Eye.

On Instagram she said: ‘Love you for 14 months, today was beautiful. I love you.’

Amy is also a mother to Ritchie Jr, three, from her relationship with businessmen Ritchie, but unlike Polly, who is a regular on TOWIE, her son stays out of the spotlight.

The Only Way Is Essex airs Sundays at 9pm on ITVBe and ITV Hub.