Amy Brown: Public servant sacked over John Barilaro New York job scandal walks away with $400,000

The senior NSW bureaucrat who appointed former Deputy Prime Minister John Barilaro to a plum job in New York has walked out with an estimated payout of $448,000 after his resignation.

Amy Brown appointed Mr. Barilaro to the $500,000-a-year trading post, even though there were many other well-qualified candidates in the running.

This led to her resignation after Michael Coutts-Trotter, the NSW’s most senior official, suggested she be fired for unsatisfactory performance.

Seven months after the state elections, the opposition Labor party said more heads should roll over the job scandal in Barilaro.

Losing a job due to unsatisfactory performance would normally result in a payout of just 12 weeks’ salary – $141,700 in Mrs. Brown’s case.

But a spokesperson for the Ministry of Prime Minister and Cabinet, headed by Mr Couts-Trotter, said Ms Brown’s payout figure was correct.

Amy Brown (pictured) walked away with a $400,000 payout after being fired from her senior bureaucrat position

“Mrs Brown’s employment … has been terminated under section 41(1) of the Government Sector Employment Act 2013,” the spokesperson told the Daily Mail Australia.

‘She is entitled to compensation equal to 38 weeks’ wages.’

The huge payout will help make up for the loss of Ms. Brown’s $614,000-a-year position as secretary of the Department of Enterprise, Investment and Commerce.

An independent inquiry into Mr Barilaro’s nomination for the taxpayer-funded job in the US found that Ms Brown was indirectly influenced by the preference of then Secretary of Commerce, Stuart Ayres, for who should be given the role.

Mr Ayres resigned as minister last month after a draft excerpt from the review raised questions about whether he violated the ministerial code of conduct with his involvement in the nomination process.

Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet said the nomination process was “faulty from the outset” and ordered the independent legal review to determine whether Mr Ayres had violated the ministerial code.

The assessment, conducted by former ICAC inspector Bruce McClintock SC and released last week, found that Mr Ayres had not broken the code, but he remains in the back seat.

Ms Brown resigned from her role as Head of Investment NSW in August, saying she wanted to focus on her position as Department Secretary.

NSW bureaucrat Amy Brown said in a social media post that she is “exploring new opportunities” but failed to say it was due to her being fired

Mr Barilaro resigned from the trading job in June, just weeks after his appointment was announced, saying the role was untenable and had become a distraction.

NSW Labor leader Chris Minns said Ms Brown’s resignation was “the right course of action given the gravity of the revelations from repeated investigations”.

But he said Ms Brown should not be the only head to overwhelm the scandal that has weighed heavily on the Liberal national government for months.

“It seems clear that in the coming weeks the Prime Minister of NSW will reappoint Stuart Ayres to the Cabinet of NSW … that would be a terrible decision in terms of public administration in the state,” Mr Minns said.

Ms. Brown wrote on LinkedIn on Sunday evening that she was looking for ‘new opportunities’, but forgot to mention she was fired.

Instead, she said she was proud of her time in government.

“After working for the NSW government for nearly ten years, my tenure has come to an end,” she said.

“I’m exploring new opportunities in the private sector and hope to make an announcement soon.”

Former NSW Deputy Prime Minister John Barilaro (pictured) testifies during the inquiry into his appointment as Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner for America at the NSW Parliament House in Sydney, Monday, August 8, 2022

NSW’s top official, Michael Coutts-Trotter (pictured), suggested that Amy Brown be fired for unsatisfactory performance. She walked away with a payout of $400,000

The investigation found that the appointment of Mr. Barilaro was not kept at a distance from the government.

The appointment plunged the Perrottet administration into months of turmoil as the merits of the trial came under scrutiny.

A Resolve Political Monitor investigation last month revealed how damaging the affair was to the NSW government.

Even 49 percent of coalition voters thought giving the job to Barilaro meant he was being “unduly” rewarded.

Elizabeth Mildwater, chief executive of the Greater Cities Commission and former Deputy Secretary of Transport for NSW, will act for Ms Brown from Tuesday.

Mr Perrottet and Mr Couts-Trotter have been approached for comment.