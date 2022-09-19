Amy Brown: Public servant in John Barilaro, New York City scandal is sacked

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The senior NSW bureaucrat who appointed former deputy premier John Barilaro to a $500,000 trading job in New York has been fired.

Department secretary and former Investment NSW boss Amy Brown was found to have been indirectly influenced to prefer Mr Barilaro for the job despite a number of other well-qualified candidates.

It became known as a “job for the boys” scandal, forcing Mr Barilaro not to take the post and for it to be investigated by the NSW Parliament.

Ms Brown said she was now ‘exploring new opportunities’.

Prime Minister and Cabinet Secretary Michael Coutts-Trotter said after careful review of Ms Brown’s conduct he had decided she would not remain as head of the Department for Enterprise, Investment and Trade.

Senior NSW bureaucrat Amy Brown (pictured), who appointed former deputy premier John Barilaro to a $500,000 trading job in New York, has been fired from her job

“It is a privilege to have a senior leadership role in the NSW public service,” he said in a statement on Monday.

‘With this rightly comes a high degree of responsibility.’

In a social media post on Sunday, Ms Brown did not mention she had been sacked but instead said she was proud of her time in government.

“After almost a decade working for the NSW Government, my tenure has come to an end,” she said.

‘I am exploring new opportunities in the private sector and hope to make an announcement soon.’

An independent review of the appointment of Mr. Barilaro to a $500,000-a-year, taxpayer-funded US trade job showed that Ms Brown had been indirectly influenced by then trade secretary Stuart Ayres’ preference for who should get the role.

Sir. Ayres resigned as a minister last month after a draft extract from the audit raised questions about whether he broke the ministerial code of conduct with his involvement in the appointment process.

The review found that Mr Barilaro’s appointment was not kept at arm’s length from the government.

Premier Dominic Perrottet said the appointment process was “flawed from the start” and ordered an independent legal review to determine whether Mr Ayres had breached the Ministerial Act.

Former NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro (pictured) gives evidence during the inquiry into his appointment as Senior Trade and Investment Commissioner for the Americas at NSW Parliament House in Sydney, Monday, August 8, 2022

The review, carried out by former ICAC inspector Bruce McClintock SC and published last week, found Mr Ayres had not broken the code but he remains on the backbench.

Ms Brown stood by her role as head of Investment NSW in August, saying at the time she wanted to focus on her position as departmental secretary.

Sir. Barilaro quit the trading job in June, just weeks after his appointment was announced, saying the role was unsustainable and had become a distraction.

The appointment threw the Perrottet government into months of turmoil as the merits of the process were scrutinized.

Amy Brown (pictured) was a witness at the inquiry into John Barilaro’s appointment to a $500,000 job in New York

A Resolve Political Monitor investigation last month revealed how damaging the affair had been to the NSW government.

It found that with 49 per cent of Coalition voters, the job given to Mr Barilaro was “unfairly awarded”.

Elizabeth Mildwater will stand in for Mrs Brown from Tuesday.

She is the current Chief Executive of the Greater Cities Commission and former Deputy Secretary for Transport for NSW.

Perrottet has been contacted for comment.