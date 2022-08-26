Amy Al-Hazouri funeral: Wrenching moment dad refuses to leave her side

The distraught father of a hairdresser gunned down as ‘collateral damage’ in an underworld hit on her gang mum client refused to leave the grave where she was buried after an Islamic funeral.

Amneh ‘Amy’ al-Hazouri was laid to rest on Friday after a funeral at Lakemba Mosque in southwest Sydney, 13 days after hitmen fired 17 bullets into the car she was sitting in.

Her client, Lametta Fadlallah, 49, was the intended target, with Ms al-Hazouri killed in the crossfire as she sat next to her.

Her father Khaled Hazouri did not want to leave his daughter’s gravesite at Rookwood cemetery, continually returning to sit in the dirt at the edge of her freshly dug plot, looking exhausted and visibly crying.

He repeatedly told other mourners to leave him behind at Ms Hazouri’s burial site, just inside the fence along a freight train line which backs onto Rookwood Cemetery.

As most of the 60 mourners drifted away, Mr Hazouri was supported by half a dozen people who at least three times helped him up from the grave, only for him to sit back down.

Mr Hazouri flew in from Beirut to attend his daughter’s final farewell.

An emotional Mr Hazouri watched as his daughter’s coffin was brought to a freshly dug grave site, and her body, wrapped in a shroud, was lowered with the help of a ladder into the ground.

Around 60 mourners stood around as an Oman said prayers, and then moved away as a dump truck emptied soil on top of the grave. Mr Hazouri wept and he and undertaker Ahmad Hraichie embraced.

Mourners placed a massive wreath of white flowers, bouquets and two heart-shaped wreaths on the grave as a shattered Mr Hazouri sat down on the ground at the edge of the grave.

Pink and white balloons were released into the air just after 2pm.

The last goodbye began just after 10am when a group of 20 mourners led by a weeping woman carrying a large photo of Ms Hazouri arrived at Lakemba Mosque.

Ms Hazouri’s inconsolable boss, hair salon owner Jocelyn Chidiac, tearfully carried Amy’s beloved teddy bear that she slept with every night since moving to Australia.

Her father Khaled Hazouri flew in from Beirut to attend his daughter’s funeral, and Amy’s mother Elham Meliji livestreamed the service from her home in Austria.

Police cars circled the mosque looking for any sign of trouble, but it is a much lighter presence than at Ms Fadlallah’s funeral on Monday.

A friend and salon client of Amy’s, Louisa Sakr, said Ms Meliji was granted a visa to travel to Australia for the funeral but flights from Austria were delayed.

Ms Sakr said Amy’s mother and her sister Manal ‘were just lost’ since the violent death. ‘It’s unbearable for them,’ she said.

A fountain and plaque in Amy’s honour will be erected in memory, Ms Sake said, of her ‘innocence, good nature, kind soul… taken too young’.

Ms Hazouri’s father stood weeping nearby among a group of mostly female mourners, before joining five other pallbearers to carry her coffin out of the prayer room just after 11am.

Mr Hazouri stumbled briefly as he shouldered his daughter’s green casket, emblazoned in Arabic with the words ‘all souls shall taste death’, along the street up to the mosque for the funeral service.

A sombre procession of around 40 mourners walked slowly behind before ascending to the mosque, which has an open hearse waiting outside to take Ms Hazzouri on her final journey to Rookwood Cemetery.

At 1pm, after a two-hour service and Friday prayers, Ms Hazouri’s coffin was carried out of the mosque.

Mourners console each other during the funeral of Ms Hazouri

As the coffin was placed in the back of a hearse, women mourners released white balloons into the air, just as was done at Ms Fadlallah’s funeral on Monday.

With Mr Hraichie at the wheel, the hearse left the mosque to carry Ms Hazzouri on her final journey, to Rookwood Cemetery.

Amy Hazouri’s father sat alongside Mr Hraichie in the front seat of the hearse which drove to a far end of Rookwood near the freight train line, the Muslim 8 section of the cemetery having filled up.

Ms Hazouri’s sister Manal Raunegger raised more than $18,000 via a GoFundme campaign to send her body back to Lebanon but it was ultimately decided that she should be buried in Australia.

According to Ms Raunegger a dispute broke out between Ms Hazouri’s father, who believed his daughter should be buried Down Under and her mother, who wanted her daughter’s remains repatriated back to Lebanon.

The family came to an agreement this week.

The slain woman’s mother Elham Meliji, who lives in Austria, last spoke with her daughter two Saturdays ago when Ms Hazouri was doing her regular shift at the Jocelyne Chidiac hair salon in Bankstown. ‘Mama I’m with a client. I’ll finish the client and call you.’

She never called back. Later that same day, Ms Hazouri was doing a home salon visit to Ms Fadlallah when she was shot dead in a car outside her client’s Panania about 9pm.

Loved ones told Daily Mail Australia that Ms Hazouri worked six days a week to provide for her sick mother and had been planning a trip home to visit her.

‘She had her whole life planned out, she was coming here for the engagement party, and then maybe if she likes it, she will open a hair salon and be closer to our mum,’ she said.

Ms Hazouri’s devastated partner, who lives in Lebanon, was hospitalised after collapsing in shock from hearing of her death.

Ms Raunegger said her family grew worried for the hairdresser’s safety after she failed to return a phone call on Saturday.

Ms Hazouri’s sister Manal Raunegger (pictured) raised $18,000 to have her remains shipped back to Lebanon but the family finally agreed to bury her in Sydney

She said the family later found out of her sister’s death from her boss, Jocelyne Chidiac.

Ms Hazouri’s father spoke about his slain daughter early last week, saying he wished he’d been killed instead of her.

‘Angel, angel,’ he told Nine News. ‘Friendly to every people.’

In broken English Mr Hazouri said his daughter always had a smile and offered a hand wherever needed.

Ms al-Hazouri’s funeral comes four days after Ms Fadlallah was farewelled at St Charbel’s Maronite Christian church in Punchbowl on Monday.