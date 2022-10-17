Amy Adams steps out for a breakfast date with husband Darren Le Gallo

Amy Adams spent her Sunday morning having breakfast with her husband Darren Le Gallo.

The 48-year-old actress and her 48-year-old actor husband walked arm in arm after breakfast at the Beverly Glen Deli in Bel Air.

The outing comes just a month after she promoted her new movie Disenchanted at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.

She had her red locks pulled back in a center-piece ponytail with blue jeans and white sneakers.

The Arrival star completed her look with a brown leather purse that slung over her shoulder during the outing.

Her husband Le Gallo – with whom she has been in a relationship since 2002 before getting married in 2015 – opted for a dark blue shirt under a black hooded jacket.

He also wore black sunglasses and a wool cap while wearing a gray backpack during the outing.

The actor completed his look with light blue jeans and white sneakers for the breakfast outing.

She promoted her new film Disenchanted, a sequel to her 2007 film Enchanted.

Adams was spotted filming the movie with co-star Patrick Dempsey in April, with Disney setting a November 24 release date on the Disney Plus streaming service.

Adams is coming out of a trio of films in 2021 – Zack Snyder’s Justice League, The Woman in the Window, and Dear Evan Hansen.

She is currently filming her new movie Nightb***h, starring alongside Scoot McNairy.

The film follows a stay-at-home mom who begins to worry that she might turn into a dog.