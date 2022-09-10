Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey in first trailer for Enchanted sequel, Disenchanted

It’s been almost 15 years, but Disney is finally delivering the sequel to its popular live-action/animated musical Enchanted (2007).

And on Friday, Disney released the official trailer for the aptly titled movie Disenchanted, starring original stars Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel and James Marsden.

New arrivals include Maya Rudolph, Gabriella Baldacchino, Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma May.

Fifteen years after her happily ever after, Giselle (Adams), husband Robert (Dempsey) and daughter Morgan (Baldacchino) move into a new home in the suburb of Monroeville.

“I know change can be scary, but it can also be exciting,” Gisele says over the top of the teaser, to which Robert responds: “If I’ve learned anything from meeting Princess on a billboard, it’s sometimes just have to make a jump. ‘

Inspired by his wise words, Gisele cheerfully shoots back: ‘Let’s start our new life’, over the images of the family driving into their new neighborhood.

“Soon this whole place will feel like home, you’ll see,” she adds as the couple share a big, beaming, reassuring smile.

However, it turns out that their new community is overseen by Malvina Monroe, who has nefarious intentions with the family.

When trouble starts to arise, Giselle wishes their lives were the perfect fairy tale, but the spell backfires.

“I wished for a fairytale life and it has gone all wrong — or terribly right,” Giselle declares, as she flies off with her stepdaughter, trying to save her family and her homeland from the kingdom of Andalasia before the clock strikes midnight.

The original Enchanted followed the story of Giselle, the animated future princess from Andalasia who was magically transported to the real world of New York City, where she meets lawyer Robert Philip (Dempsey) and falls in love.

Written by Bill Kelly and directed by Kevin Lima, it became a bona fide hit, grossing $340.5 million on an $85 million budget.

The sequel had Adam Shankman in the director’s chair working from a script by Brigitte Hales.

“To work with everyone again after 14 years is just really exciting,” Dempsey said Variety in April 2021. “We need some escapism now. We need those romantic comedies and those musicals to get people out of the doldrums we’re in.’

During the interview, Dempsey confessed that he is singing in the film for the first time.

‘I’ve never sung in public before — for good reason. So bear with me,” the 56-year-old actor said of his singing debut. “I hope the fans embrace it. But they set me up for success and the lyrics are really nice. The songs have really great choreography. And the premise becomes interesting.’

Disenchanted premieres exclusively on Disney+ on Thursday, November 24.

