Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph have a blast as they explore Disneyland together

Amy Adams and Maya Rudolf seemed to have a blast exploring the Magic Kingdom together on Saturday.

The Disenchanted stars tried to keep calm with surgical masks as they strolled through Disneyland.

Maya, 50, kept cool in an oversized blue button-down and a pair of dark athletic shorts that targeted her tight legs.

The funny lady wore an orange Halloween hat with mouse ears, sneakers and a princess themed crossover bag.

Amy, 48, got in the mood wearing a yellow Disneyland t-shirt and Winnie the Pooh ears. She made her way through the park in jeans, sneakers and a gray backpack. Her auburn hair was styled in a ponytail.

Maya is the mother of four children: Pearl, 16, Lucille, 12, Jack, 11 and Minnie, nine, with her longtime partner Paul Thomas Anderson.

Amy shares her daughter, Aviana, 12, with husband Darren Le Gallo, 48.

Both moms stuck to kid-friendly rides like the race cars at Radiator Springs and Toy Story Mania.

They were accompanied by a chaperone dressed in plaid to help provide security.

Amy will reprise her role as Giselle in the upcoming romantic comedy film Disenchanted. It is a sequel to her successful 2007 animated/live action musical, in which she flees her fairytale land for the real world and falls in love with Robert, a human played by Patrick Dempsey, 56.

In Disenchanted, Giselle and Robert have been together for 10 years and after plotting to create their own fairytale magic, the former princess wonders if she is truly happy, leading to chaos on both sides of the fantasy veil.

Maya stars as Malvina Monroe and given her name it’s a good bet she’s not very nice. The public can learn more when Disenchanted releases on November 24.