Amy Adams and Isla Fisher don’t just look alike! People with similar faces have similar DNA

From Amy Adams and Isla Fisher to Liam Neeson and Ralph Fiennes, many celebrities are regularly mistaken for each other, despite not being related.

Now, a study has shown that these famous faces don’t just look alike — they probably also have very similar DNA.

Researchers at the Josep Carreras Leukemia Research Institute in Barcelona have revealed that strong facial resemblance is associated with shared genetic variants.

“These results will have future implications in forensics – reconstructing the criminal’s face from DNA – and in genetic diagnosis – the photo of the patient’s face will already give you clues as to what genome he or she has, said Dr. Manel Esteller, senior author of the study.

For the study, the team recruited 32 lookalike pairs photographed by Francois Brunelle, a Canadian artist who has been photographing lookalikes since 1999.

Finding your doppelganger is a TRILLION chance In 2015, researchers revealed that the odds of finding your doppelganger are one in a trillion. Teghan Lucas, a student at the University of Adelaide, conducted the research using a large database of facial and body measurements of nearly 4,000 individuals, combined with mathematical equations. She found that by using a combination of eight facial features, the odds of finding two faces in the same measurements in the general population were less than one in a trillion.

Amid the expansion of the World Wide Web, the number of people identified online as “virtual twins” or “doubles” has exploded.

In their new study, the team set out to characterize these random pairs who objectively share facial features, at the molecular level.

The researchers used three different facial recognition algorithms to determine an objective degree of similarity for the couples.

Participants also filled out questionnaires about their lifestyle and provided saliva samples for DNA analysis.

“This unique set of samples has enabled us to study how genomics, epigenomics and microbiomics can contribute to human similarity,” said Dr. Esteller.

The results revealed that the lookalike pairs shared similar genetic compositions, or “genotypes.”

However, they differed in DNA methylation (the regulation of gene expression) and microbiome landscapes (communities of bacteria, viruses and fungi).

Physical characteristics such as weight and height, as well as behavioral characteristics such as smoking and education, were found to correlate between the lookalikes.

This suggests that shared genetic variation relates not only to similar physical appearance, but may also affect general behavior and habits.

“Our study provides a rare insight into human similarity by showing that people with extremely similar faces share common genotypes, while being discordant at the epigenome and microbiome levels,” explains Dr. Esteller.

The researchers emphasize several limitations of the study, including the small sample size, the use of 2D black-and-white images, and the lack of diversity among the participants.

However, they hope the findings could be useful for future studies in biomedicine, evolution and even forensics.

dr. Esteller concluded, “Through concerted efforts, the ultimate challenge would be to predict the structure of the human face based on the individual’s multiomics landscape.”

