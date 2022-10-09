‘Amsterdam’ and ‘Lyle Lyle’ struggle, letting ‘Smile’ repeat

NEW YORK (AP) — David O. Russell’s star-studded 1930s mystery “Amsterdam” flopped and the children’s book adaptation “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” debuted softly, allowing the horror thriller “Smile” to repeat itself atop the box office in the US and Canadian theaters, according to studio estimates on Sunday.

Neither new release caught fire with moviegoers, but the disappointment was most acute for “Amsterdam,” a poorly reviewed $80 million screwball ravage starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington. The 20th Century Studios production, co-financed by New Regency and released by Walt Disney Co., opened at just $6.5 million — a sharp rebuke to the award-winning filmmaker of “Silver Linings Playbook” whose rousing ensemble also includes Chris Rock, Anya Taylor includes -Joy and Taylor Swift.

Sony Pictures’ “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” a musical based on Bernard Waber’s children’s book starring Shawn Mendes as the voice of a computer-generated reptile, fared better, racking up $11.5 million in ticket sales. But that was still a relatively modest result, especially for the first major family film to hit theaters since the summer. The film, which cost $50 million to make, could take advantage of kids not going to school this month for Columbus Day and a small children’s film competition.

A week later topping the charts with a $22 million launch, Paramount Pictures’ “Smile” remained #1 at the box office at $17.6 million—an impressive second week for the modest budget horror film. Horror movies usually drop sharply in their second week of release, but “Smile,” a grisly thriller about trauma and evil spirits, dropped just 22%. To maintain momentum, Paramount announced a series of week-long promotions on Sunday, including discounted tickets and a “Smile” NFT giveaway for select ticket buyers on Thursday.

The best Hollywood news of the weekend was a sign that, after two pandemic-plagued seasons, the adult audience is eager to get out for fall’s top contenders. Todd Fields “Tar”, starring Cate Blanchett as a world-renowned conductor, debuted with $160,000 in four theaters in New York and Los Angeles, averaging a fantastic $40,000 per theater. After its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, Field’s first film since 2006’s “Little Children” received critical acclaim from critics and Oscar nominations predictions for Blanchett.

The promising start will encourage a slew of award winners in the coming weeks, including MGM’s Emmett Till drama “Till,” MUBI’s Park Chan wook thriller “Decision to Leave,” and Searchlight Pictures’ “The Banshees of Inisherin,” by writer-director. Martin McDonagh.

At the same time, a prolonged sluggish period in theaters may be coming to an end. Since the opening of “Bullet Train” in early August, a movie has cleared $23 million, a decline due in part to a light release schedule. But next week, Universal Pictures will debut “Halloween Ends,” both in theaters and on Peacock. The next weekend is the release of Warner Bros.’ “Black Adam”, with Dwayne Johnson.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday in U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. The final domestic figures will be announced on Monday.

1. “Smile,” $17.6 million.

2. “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile,” $11.5 Million.

3. “Amsterdam”, $6.5 million.

4. “The Woman King”, $5.3 million.

5. “Don’t worry, honey,” $3.5 million.

6. “Avatar”, $2.6 million.

7. “Barbarian”, $2.2 million.

8. “Bros”, $2.2 million.

9. “Ponniyin Selvan Part One,” $910,000.

10. “Terrifier 2,” $825,000.

