Ampol petrol bowser crash Oakleigh South, Melbourne: Car flips on roof

CCTV captured the terrifying moment when a car lost control of the vehicle and plunged into a gas tank before flipping over and trapping the driver.

The man behind the wheel remains in critical condition in hospital after the crash at an Ampol service station in southeastern Melbourne early Sunday morning, which could have ended in disaster.

The hatchback can be seen in the footage racing through a bend in Oakleigh South when it suddenly veers off the road and crashes into a metal barrier before racing toward the pumps.

The vehicle rolled over several times and landed on its roof.

Miraculously, the 24-year-old driver managed to crawl out of the blood-stained wreckage despite serious injuries.

Shocked residents awakened by the accident revealed how the driver and his mother, who had rushed to the scene before emergency services arrived, begged them not to call police.

“It was a big bang, I’ve never seen such an accident in my life,” Farzana Lucky told Nine News.

“He was covered in blood, he was really badly injured.”

‘They said, ‘No police please, just ambulance.’

He was taken to Alfred Hospital with upper body injuries, where he remains in a critical but stable condition. He has yet to talk to the police.

His broken hatchback was towed away shortly afterwards.

The crash caused extensive damage to the gas tank, which contained a small amount of fuel but no power, minimizing the risk of an explosion.

The staff were busy on Sunday clearing debris that was all over the scene.

It also took out the gas station’s entire fuel system, leaving the family business out of business for much of the day.

“It was very scary, the first thing I thought about was the safety of the person in the car,” said owner Ahmad Dhemani.

‘These pumps are very expensive, I couldn’t figure it out for a while.’

The latest setback for the gas station comes just weeks after the company was robbed by thieves who stole up to $10,000 worth of cigarettes.

Staff and neighbors are extremely grateful that the gas station was closed at the time and that the pumps were turned off.

“The first thing I thought of was ‘that could have been my house,’ said Mrs. Lucky.

Dhemani told Seven News, “Especially at night when these kinds of accidents happen when everyone is asleep and there is a big fire, that would have been a big problem.”

Police have confirmed that they are investigating the single-vehicle accident that happened shortly after 4 a.m. on Coora Road on Sunday.

Separate CCTV 100 meters away also captured a speeding car shortly before the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has cameras or dashcams is requested to contact Crime Stoppers.