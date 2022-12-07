Amount of alcohol you get through is ‘significantly’ influenced by your genes, study finds

Drinking three glasses of wine a week may be in your DNA: the amount of alcohol you consume is ‘significantly’ influenced by your genes, study finds

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

If a bottle of wine disappears fairly quickly after you open it, your genes may be partly to blame.

The amount of wine a person drinks in a week is significantly influenced by their genes, a study suggests.

This can add as much as three drinks to a person’s average weekly consumption.

Researchers looked at genetic analysis of nearly 3.4 million people, mostly of white European background, including people in the UK, who were asked how many alcoholic drinks they consumed on average per week.

If a bottle of wine disappears fairly quickly after you open it, your genes may be partly to blame

Whites of European descent drink the most Humans have about 20,000 genes – the “blueprint” for everything from eye color to intelligence and behavior – in almost every cell of their bodies. Humans are 99.9 percent identical in their genetic makeup, sharing most of the same genes but having variations in some of them that can be linked to lifestyle choices. Researchers were able to identify the thousands of genetic variations that are more common in people who drank more alcohol in an average week. The 10 percent of whites of European descent with the highest ‘score’ for these genetic variations were found to consume more than seven standard drinks per week on average.

For those of European background, the 10 percent of people with the highest genetic score associated with drinking put down more than seven drinks per week on average.

The 10 percent of people with the lowest genetic score drank less than four drinks per week on average.

Professor Dajiang Liu, a co-author of the study, from Penn State University, said: ‘How much you drink may not entirely depend on whether you’ve had a stressful day, or how good the bottle of wine in the fridge tastes – genes play an important role.

These findings may also help explain why some people are always available to go to a bar for a drink, or are willing to crack open a bottle of wine.

“However, we cannot entirely blame our genes, as behavior is very important in drinking behavior, and it is always possible for people to decide to cut down on alcohol and lead healthier lives.”

Humans have about 20,000 genes – the “blueprint” for everything from eye color to intelligence and behavior – in almost every cell of their bodies.

Humans are 99.9 percent identical in their genetic makeup, sharing most of the same genes but having variations in some of them that can be linked to lifestyle choices.

Researchers were able to identify the thousands of genetic variations that are more common in people who drank more alcohol in an average week.

The 10 percent of white people of European descent with the highest “score” for these genetic variations were found to consume more than seven standard drinks per week on average

The 10 percent of whites of European descent with the highest ‘score’ for these genetic variations were found to consume more than seven standard drinks per week on average.

A standard drink, as defined in the study, is about a small 150ml glass of wine at 12 percent strength, a small 350ml bottle of beer at 5 percent strength, or slightly more than one shot of a spirit such as gin.

The new study, published in the journal Nature, found that people with a higher genetic likelihood of smoking also tended to consume more alcoholic beverages per week.

Those who drank more per week also had a higher genetic risk of an alcohol problem.

Researchers found a total of more than 2,300 genetic variations associated with drinking and smoking.

Professor Liu said: ‘We have now found more than 1,900 additional genes associated with alcohol and tobacco use that had not been identified before.

“A large majority of these genetic variations are shared by people from different ethnicities, but how people choose to live is still more important than what’s in their DNA.”