Amos Kipruto wins the 2022 London Marathon for men while Yalemzerf Yehualaw wins the gold for women

Kenyan Amos Kipruto won his first London Marathon title on Sunday and Ethiopian Yalemzerf Yehualaw stormed to victory in the women’s race, ahead of last year’s winner Joyciline Jepkosgei.

Kipruto made a move with five kilometers to go as his consistent acceleration allowed him to take a clean lead and avoid a sprint finish with Gebresilase.

The victor finished in two hours, four minutes and 39 seconds to take his first marathon title after finishing second to world record holder Eliud Kipchoge in Japan in March.

The first British home was 28-year-old Weynay Ghebresilasie, who was born in Eritrea but qualified to represent Great Britain last year.

Ghebresilasie finished ninth in a new personal time of 2:11:57, closely followed by compatriot Philip Sesemann.

Yehualaw, 23, who ran her first competitive marathon in Germany only in April and won it with the fastest debut time in history and an Ethiopian record, was equally impressive after making light work of the field in London.

Without home favorite Mo Farah, who withdrew with a hip injury, and Kipchoge absent after breaking his own marathon record last week in Berlin, the other big names dropped out in the final stages of the men’s race.

Veteran Kenenisa Bekele, the second fastest marathoner of all time and one of the greatest distance runners in history, dropped the leading group, as did last year’s champion, Ethiopian Sisay Lemma.

Kipruto’s title on his London debut was never in doubt, as he crossed the line well ahead of Ethiopian Leul Gebresilase in second, followed by Somali-born Belgian Bashir Abdi in third. Bekele dug deep to finish fifth.

In the absence of world record holder and two-time London Marathon champion Brigid Kosgei, who withdrew due to a hamstring injury, seven women were streaked out mid-stage, led by Ethiopian Ashete Bekere.

One by one the leading group dropped out, with Yehualaw falling at 33 kilometers and Kenyan Jepkosgei picking up the pace to cut a gap across the field with five kilometers to go.

Yehualaw appeared to trip over a speed bump with six miles to go, but recovered to rejoin the lead pack.

The 23-year-old came home in 2 hours, 17 minutes and 25 seconds – the third fastest time at the event – when defending champion Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya had to settle for second place.

Yehualaw took an impressive lead in the closing stages, crossing the line in two hours 17 minutes 25 seconds, ahead of Ethiopia’s Jepkosgei and Alemu Megertu in third.