Amir Khan shares cryptic quote about ‘weathering storms’ and a photo with his wife Faryal Makhdoom

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Amir Khan shared a cryptic quote about ‘weather storms’ alongside a photo with his wife Faryal Makhdoom.

The boxer, 35, who married the TV personality, 30, in 2013, took to Twitter to share a candid post about going through tough times in relationships.

The couple was seen smiling for the camera while enjoying steak at a restaurant.

“No relationship is all sunshine!” Amir Khan, 35, shared a cryptic quote about ‘weather storms’ on Thursday alongside a photo with his wife Faryal Makhdoom, 30,

Above the photo, Amir wrote: “No relationship is sunshine, but two can share one umbrella and weather the storm together.”

The couple’s relationship has been plagued in the past by allegations of cheating, including claims that he cheated on his wife days after the arrival of their second child.

Last year, the couple spoke candidly about their marriage in an eight-part BBC documentary series called Meet The Khans: Big In Bolton.

The boxer, who married the television personality in 2013, took to Twitter to share a candid post about going through tough times in relationships.

Quote: Above the photo, Amir wrote: ‘No relationship is just sunshine, but two can share one umbrella and weather the storm together’

Faryal acknowledged on the show that she and Amir have been “to hell and back” since they got married in 2013.

According to The sun, she said, ‘We have moved on. The past is the past, we were young, we grew up together – the bad and the good.

“Amir was so famous and so young when I first dated him and married him, and now it’s like…he’s an old man!”

Amir added: ‘It changes with time. Having three kids changes your responsibilities. I’ve had that crazy life before, now I’m a changed man.’

Candid: Faryal acknowledged on the show that she and Amir have been ‘to hell and back’ since they got married in 2013, and vowed to make their marriage work

The social media influencer promised to make their marriage work when she learned she was pregnant with her second child.

The couple are parents to Lamaisah, eight, Alayna, four, and two-year-old Mohammed.

Faryal explained: “As a young girl I would feel a little betrayed. My marriage went in a really bad place, where it was like, “That’s it, there’s no turning back.”

“But I found out I was pregnant with my second child, so she was such a blessing, my little angel. I thought, “For the sake of my kids, I’m going to make this work.”‘