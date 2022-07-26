Amir Khan and wife Faryal Makhdoom look loved-up at star-studded restaurant launch

Amir Khan gave a nod to his boxing nickname King when he wore a white shirt covered in crowns on Tuesday while out with wife Faryal Makhdoom in Manchester.

The former professional boxer, 35, was standing arm in arm with YouTuber Faryal as they arrived at the star-studded launch of SakkuSamba restaurant.

Sportsman Amir completed his look by wearing comfortable navy blue jeans and maroon and white trainers.

Faryal showed her chic sense of style by opting for a black dress with a plunging neckline.

The skirt had a sheer hem with lace detail, while the waist was accentuated by a matching black belt.

She was carrying a black handbag and wearing glamorous makeup for her night out.

They were joined by Coronation Street actor Jack P. Shepherd, 34, who was seen arm in arm with his partner Hanni Treweek.

Jack opted for smart but casual attire, wearing a blue shirt and black pants with matching cleanly polished shoes.

Hanni opted for a long, form-fitting black dress and carried a black and white Dior handbag.

The pair were joined by model Rhian Sugden, 35, who wore a black mini dress and matching knee-high boots.

Former Celebrity Big Brother housemate Rhian carried a black handbag on a gold chain and happily posed for photos upon arrival.

She wore a makeup palette of natural tones and styled her hair in loose curls that fell to her shoulders.

Rhian was in a good mood as she walked alongside The Apprentice star Amy Anzel, 49, who made sure to turn heads in a glamorous sequined dress.

The star opted for an olive green ensemble with a plunging neckline, with the garment cinched in at the waist.

She was carrying a silver handbag and added a few inches to her figure by wearing a pair of heels with matching straps.

