Amie Rohan shares post about self-care after AFL star ex-husband Gary Rohan announced his engagement

Former AFL WAG Amie Rohan focuses on self-care after her ex-husband Gary announced his engagement to Geelong physio Madi Bennett.

Just hours after Gary, 31, announced his engagement to Madi, Amie shared a cryptic quote with her followers on Instagram.

Amie and Gary split in 2020 and suffered unimaginable grief two years earlier when their daughter Willow died five hours after birth due to an abnormality that left babies born without parts of the brain.

“Let’s get lost in a world of books, coffee and rainy days,” Amie said.

Referring to her past grief and hard times, Amie shared another quote earlier this week that read, “Name someone who never gave up on you and thank them.”

Geelong star Gary announced his engagement to his physio Madi Bennett on Tuesday.

“You showed me how to smile again when I thought I’d forgotten, and you’ve made me happier than I ever thought I could be,” he wrote.

“You have made me a better partner, father and person and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you. I love you Mads.’

Madi also announced the news on her Instagram, writing, “You make me happier than I ever thought I could be.”

“A kind of happiness I never knew was possible, and a kind of love I thought only existed in movies.

You are my whole world and more, and with you forever is everything I could have ever dreamed of. I love you Gaz.’

Gary went “Instagram-official” with Maddie last April, but deleted the post a month later after receiving public criticism.

The black and white photo showed him smiling next to Madi and his daughters, who he shares with his ex-wife Amie.

Gary and Amie split in 2020 when he traveled to Queensland with his Geelong teammates to join the AFL Covid hub, while Amie stayed in Victoria with their children, Bella, now four, and Sadie, now two.

The Rohans were in unimaginable grief in 2018 when Willow, Bella’s twin brother, died five hours after birth due to a defect that left babies born without parts of the brain.

Amie recently swallowed her tears as she talked about the bittersweet arrival of twins Willow and Bella on the Pregnancy Uncut podcast.

She explained that at the beginning of her pregnancy, she and Gary were told that Willow would not survive because of her condition.

‘The language used was ‘incompatible with life’ and I still said, ‘What needs to be done?’ and the lady said, “No, no, no, your baby will die,” she said.

“I loved being pregnant and it was disheartening not to know what was on the other side.”

Amie had a cesarean section and said the birth of her twins was “one of the most heartbreakingly beautiful moments of my life.”

The couple had been married for four years before breaking up, and Amie revealed in April of last year that the split was harder than losing their daughter.

“The days after my marriage broke up were some of the hardest days of my life, harder than when we lost Willow,” she told the Move Your Mind podcast.

While Gary was in the AFL hub, he hooked up with Madi after his marriage broke up – just months after Sadie was born.

Madi had flown across the country to use her physio skills to help Geelong Cats legend Gary Ablett Jr get through his final season.

In May, Amie confirmed that she has found love again.

Speaking to The Herald Sun, the former WAG revealed she has a “new man” she met in February, but wants to keep the romance private.