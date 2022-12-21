Amid intense flu season, Biden administration offers to release Tamiflu from Strategic National Stockpile

With an early and severe flu season straining resources, the Biden administration says it will release the prescription antiviral drug Tamiflu from the Strategic National Stockpile to states and territories that request it.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said on Wednesday that this should ease access to the medication — one of several types of drugs that patients have sometimes had a hard time finding amid a surge in respiratory viruses, including the flu, RSV, COVID-19 and others.

In addition to antivirals, certain antibiotics and common analgesics/antipyretics, especially liquid formulations used for children, are also in high demand. Some stores are implementing purchasing limits on some over-the-counter medications.

The Administration’s regional teams for Strategic Preparedness and Response will work with jurisdictions to evaluate any requests for Tamiflu. States that no longer have Tamiflu in their supply can also request more from the national supply.

“The actions taken today to increase access to Tamiflu show that our preparedness system is working,” Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Dawn O’Connell said in a press release. “The country is better prepared for this wave because the SNS has strategic stocks of Tamiflu. As a result, jurisdictions will be able to get the support they need to keep Americans healthy as flu cases rise this winter.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration does not currently list Tamiflu as a deficiency. But pharmacists and consumers have reported that it is difficult to find generic Tamiflu or oseltamivir in some areas. Some generic versions of the brand name Tamiflu are listed as a deficiency in the database maintained by the American Society of Health-Systems Pharmacists, known as ASHP. The ASHP database takes reports of shortages from the public and they are then verified by pharmacists.

The Strategic National Stockpile, or SNS, is a large stockpile of certain supplies, drugs, and devices that can be used in the event of a medical emergency. Tamiflu is stocked in the SNS and in state stockpiles in case of a flu pandemic.

While there are signs that the flu is declining in some parts of the country, flu activity remains high. All but seven states are experiencing “high” or “very high” respiratory virus activity, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Flu hospitalizations improved last week, after the worst week of the season after Thanksgiving.

So far, the CDC estimates there have been at least 15 million illnesses, 150,000 hospitalizations, and 9,300 deaths from the flu this season.

