Amid intense flu season, Biden administration offers to release Tamiflu from Strategic National Stockpile

News
By Jacky
Amid intense flu season, Biden administration offers to release Tamiflu from Strategic National Stockpile

With an early and severe flu season straining resources, the Biden administration says it will release the prescription antiviral drug Tamiflu from the Strategic National Stockpile to states and territories that request it.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said on Wednesday that this should ease access to the medication — one of several types of drugs that patients have sometimes had a hard time finding amid a surge in respiratory viruses, including the flu, RSV, COVID-19 and others.

In addition to antivirals, certain antibiotics and common analgesics/antipyretics, especially liquid formulations used for children, are also in high demand. Some stores are implementing purchasing limits on some over-the-counter medications.

The Administration’s regional teams for Strategic Preparedness and Response will work with jurisdictions to evaluate any requests for Tamiflu. States that no longer have Tamiflu in their supply can also request more from the national supply.

“The actions taken today to increase access to Tamiflu show that our preparedness system is working,” Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Dawn O’Connell said in a press release. “The country is better prepared for this wave because the SNS has strategic stocks of Tamiflu. As a result, jurisdictions will be able to get the support they need to keep Americans healthy as flu cases rise this winter.

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More