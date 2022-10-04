Amid Ian’s wounds, Jews see healing, renewal in Yom Kippur

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) – Though a devastating hurricane swept through his community just days earlier, nothing could stop Rabbi Yitzchok Minkowicz from holding prayer services Tuesday night before the start of the holiest day on the Jewish calendar.

In a southwest Florida destroyed by Hurricane IanJews planned to hold worship for Yom Kippur, a day when they fast for 24 hours and ask forgiveness for the mistakes they made during the year, although many did so with plans that were drastically changed by the storm.

Some municipalities skipped the face-to-face presence for the all-important Kol Nidre service on Tuesday night out of concerns it would be too dangerous to drive at night with debris on the roads and traffic lights off. Others kept it online.

At the Minkowicz synagogue, the religiously traditional Chabad Lubavitch of Southwest Florida in Fort Myers, members planned a community dinner before the fast was set to begin at sunset on Tuesday, with the help of caterers from South Florida, across the state. Some buildings on the 2-acre campus were flooded. But the main building, which sheltered some 50 people during the hurricane, was relatively unharmed due to its elevated position.

By Sunday evening, the power returned and the campus had turned into a community center of sorts, with food trucks and a food pantry. A large tent was set up in the parking lot where members of the synagogue – or someone from the community – could drop by for a meal.

“The most important thing we have is to make God happy,” Minkowicz said. “If God is happy, everything will be fine.”

At Temple Beth El in Fort Myers, congregation members planned to hold Yom Kippur services on Wednesday, while Kol Nidre services are only available online on Tuesday evening. However, plans were in motion at the municipality, which is part of the progressive reform movement, as utility trucks used the parking lot as a resting place for utility workers’ breaks. The trucks would be gone by Wednesday’s service.

Electricity was restored to the synagogue, whose property was littered with fallen trees and debris, but traffic lights were still off nearby, so Rabbi Nicole Luna said congregation members should consider their safety when deciding whether to attend in person. Some of the congregation’s more than 250 families lost their homes.

“People are broken and need resources as well as supplies, but also community and hope,” Luna said.

Rabbi Lawrence Dermer and his wife Robin decided not to hold a Kol Nidre service at their synagogue, Shalom Life Center, Tuesday night, out of concerns for the safety of their congregation members. The evening service marks the beginning of the holiday with a chanted prayer asking to be released from all obligations that cannot be fulfilled.

“We didn’t want to encourage anyone to go out after dark. The roads are dangerous and curfews are still in place in some areas,” said Lawrence Dermer, who leads the congregation, which welcomes members of all Jewish backgrounds.

Shalom Life Center had planned to hold daytime services Wednesday, but skipped a traditional community “breakfast” Wednesday night, when Jews feast on bagels, lox, whitefish and other staples after not eating for 24 hours. That will be delayed for a few weeks, until the community comes out of crisis mode from the storm, Lawrence Dermer said.

The Fort Myers metro area has about 7,500 Jews, and the Naples area further south has another 7,500, according to estimates published in the American Jewish Year Book 2020. Compared to other parts of the state, Southwestern’s Jewish community is Florida is relatively new, with the oldest congregation, Temple Beth El, formed only in 1954 with 22 families.

Instead of making them question their religious beliefs, the raging storm has renewed the faith of many members of their congregation, Lawrence Dermer and his wife said. During the 10 days between the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur, Jews traditionally say to each other, “May you be inscribed in the Book of Life”, in what is almost a plea that they will be blessed with another year of to live.

“Yom Kippur is about the fragility of life. In any case, we have seen with Ian how precarious life is,” says Robin Dermer. “The significance of Yom Kippur, of renewal and connection with God, will be deeper, not diminishing.”

____

Schneider reported from Orlando, Florida. Giovanna Dell’Orto in Minneapolis contributed.

Follow Bobby Caina Calvan on Twitter at https://twitter.com/BobbyCalvan. Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MikeSchneiderAP.

For more AP coverage of Hurricane Ian: apnews.com/hub/hurricanes.

PART: