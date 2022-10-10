Amid heavy travel, Raptors show signs of progress in pre-season loss to Bulls

Toronto – There aren’t many downsides to being the Canadian team, and communities across the country want to host you and fans from coast to coast who will gobble up your expensive merchandise.

But one of them is that your preseason requires some travel. Training camp in Victoria, and practice game in Edmonton, another in Montreal at the end of the week and trips to Boston and Houston in between.

It’s been a lot. The Raptors hosted the Chicago Bulls for their only exhibition game at home on Sunday night—losing 115-98 to fall to 2-2 with one left to play—and had an argument to make them a little tired on the road. and this before the season starts.

“I would never complain about being Canada’s team, but part of it is that we’re going to play these games in other cities in Canada and that makes us have a tough travel schedule,” said Raptors head coach Nick Nurse. “We still have commitments to play against teams because most of them are in the United States and we still have commitments there from time to time… and the reality is it’s not that easy to let the teams travel a long way and us somewhere in Canada. So in return we have to give it back at some point and that’s how it sometimes ends up.

“It’s been a lot of travel and a lot of late nights already, but it doesn’t matter, we’ll be fine.”

A case of legging out could explain the Raptors’ woeful three-point shootout during their first three exhibition games. They came into Sunday’s game and shot 25.5 percent from the depth. Take out Gabe Brown, a camp signer, who was 4-of-9 for Sunday and Khem Birch who was 2-of-3 — neither of whom is likely to launch triples for the Raptors when the season starts — and Raptors who will actually do that are expected to make threes, clicking along at 22 percent.

Part of the problem is that the Raptors plow through their schedule with an emphasis on getting as much practice time as possible, barring travel issues.

“I mean, listen, we probably did things a lot differently than we would have done in the regular season,” Nurse said. “I mean, we really put them through a tough [practice] coming back from the west coast, like a very tall physical heavy entering Boston [on Wednesday] because it’s training camp mode,…if that was regular season it wouldn’t have looked like this [and] we still have some guys trying to get in shape and put a lot of time and energy and physicality into a lot of the workouts and that doubles the effect I think. ”

But some time in their own bed and perhaps most importantly a day off, the Raptors – especially the starters, who have been especially hard-pressed – looked out for themselves more. Fred VanVleet showed his extra fresh legs (he was out of Friday’s loss to Houston) when he blasted off one screen and into a three on the Raptors’ first possession, then sprinted around the corner on another screen and all the way to the basket. went. Scottie Barnes – the playing center – got a foul after getting the ball on the roll after setting up screens for VanVleet, putting a one-legged fadeaway over the Bulls center Nikola Vucevic.

So there are signs of progress, even if the shooting is still a work in progress – the Raptors were only 4-for-15 from deep in the first half, but that didn’t stop Toronto from jumping out to a lead of 57-47 in the first half, with the most horsepower coming from players starting or in their rotation.

That said, Toronto’s top seven rotation players were 6-of-26 from deep, a pattern they need to correct somehow.

The real point of separation in the beginning? The Raptors — one of the most aggressive teams in the league when it came to forcing turnovers a season ago — had a 16-7 lead over the Bulls at the start, helping to maintain a 15-10 lead. generate in fastbreak points.

And the defensive effort was a bit sharper too, perhaps best illustrated when OG Anunoby followed Bulls’ shooting guard Zach Lavine onto the perimeter, blocking his jumper on consecutive possessions.

The play in the game took place in the second half as Nurse started to go deeper into his bench. The Raptors have two roster spots open and five players with non-guaranteed contracts vying for jobs.

Dalano Banton has had an excellent training camp and looked very good in his minutes in the exhibition season – shooting 64 percent from the floor and his 14-point, four assist outing against Houston showed the kind of impact of the 6-foot-9 guard can have when playing on the open floor or cutting on the half court. He was Nurse’s first guard off the bench against the Bulls and did not disappoint as he scored 11 points, grabbed five rebounds and had a pair of assists on 5-for-7 shooting in his 17 minutes.

So, if anything unforeseen happens, Banton, the pride of Rexdale in northwestern Toronto, will earn one of the spots and have his contract guaranteed for the season.

Then? It’s a hodgepodge, with DJ Wilson, Josh Jackson and Brown each showing good enough to make a case. Justin Champagnie was still waiting for his chance, the second striker whose two-way contract was converted at the end of last season but was sidetracked last summer with a broken thumb and then missed last week – and the Raptors three exhibition games – with a hip load.

“I think that is very important for him [to perform well in games]’ said the nurse. ‘Because it’s not that the other guys didn’t spark an interest. Some guys have done things too, you know. So you’d like to say, ‘Justin did some good things for us last year, he was in the system, he had a pretty good summer, his shooting is a little better’, that’s what you lean towards as part of the [evaluation because] it is a lot of time and investment that we have already made.

“But he has to play because as you guys have seen some of the other guys, they’ve all really made a case.”

After the Bulls fought back in the third quarter, making the score 80-77 to start the fourth, Champagnie finally got to the floor. It was neither a resounding success nor a series of mistakes. He made a nice play to pick up a loose ball in the middle of the lane – the kind of heads-up play he seems to routinely make – and drove up the lane and made a foul, and moments later he was defeated on a cut for a lay up. He found his way in on a free throw and somehow provided an offensive rebound that almost resulted in extra possession for Toronto, although the ball eventually went out of bounds and back to the Bulls. He forced a drive into the lane and was blocked. Most of the time, Champagnie looked like he was trying to work his way through the hodgepodge of pre-season waste time after not playing at NBA pace for months.

Helping Champagnie’s cause in particular is that none of the players fighting for the final roster spot(s) showed particularly well. The Bulls banking group withdrew from the Raptors midway through the final period on a 14-3 run.

The Raptors are – of course – heading out for their final exhibition game this Friday in Montreal. The key rotation players should be better rested after a heavy load during training camp and the early part of the exhibition season, while those in Champagnie’s position will have their last chance to make a decision about the future of the Raptors.