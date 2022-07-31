America’s top death row lawyer FOR DOGS works to save condemned pets

Everyone deserves a good lawyer, even man’s best friend, according to Richard Rosenthal, a man who represents dogs that people want to put down.

Rosenthal was most famous for getting a Nevada mastiff named Onion off the hook after killing his owner’s 1-year-old son after the baby went to the sleeping 120-pound dog and grabbed him.

After nearly two years of legal skirmishing, Onion was released for an out-of-state rescue thanks to Rosenthal, who was inspired to leave family and criminal law to work with animals.

The child’s grandmother, despite the loss of her grandson, was adamant that the dog would not be euthanized. The county dropped the case instead of allowing the family to appear in court.

“In Onion’s case, it was an unfortunate accident,” Rosenthal told the… Boston Globe. “It was a terrible tragedy. But there was nothing mean about it.’

Rosenthal from Long Island is extremely passionate, as evidenced by the case of a Connecticut golden retriever named Buddy.

The state wanted the death penalty for Buddy after he beat up an elderly woman. The woman’s son also wanted Buddy to be euthanized.

Rosenthal used The Lexus Project—his nonprofit that legally represents dogs—as a pulpit for bullying, even using images of the gates of Auschwitz Photoshopped onto the city seal of Milford, Connecticut.

Rosenthal (pictured far right) works with the Lexus Project in the case of Onion

As the attorney puts it, “I can’t say enough bad things about Connecticut. They’ve never met a dog they didn’t want to kill.”

The method proved effective, as Buddy was allowed to live on the condition that he be removed from the state immediately.

The Lexus project dates back to 2009, when prosecutors demanded the death penalty after Lexus was accused of killing a Pomeranian at a dog park.

Rosenthal threatened to make it a “federal case” until the dog was rescued, on the condition that it would leave the state.

He half-seriously calls the case his first “order to get out of town before sunset,” his methods don’t make him the most popular man in the area.

“In my cases there is a dog or cat that will die if I don’t win,” he said. ‘So for me I have to win the case’

Rosenthal founded The Lexus Project with wife Robin Mittasch and immediately began receiving casework.

He ironically calls himself a “hied gun” working on things like veterinary malpractice and most importantly, so-called “dangerous dogs,” even comparing himself to Darth Vader.

Rosenthal said, “When I take on a case, it’s about winning. I take it because I believe in it,” adding that he will confront politicians and animal protection officers to help his customers.

Not everyone likes his work, even some animal rights activists blush at some of his actions. He claims to have received death threats over Onion’s case.

Rosenthal also shuns what many progressive animal advocates do, which is to argue for an animal’s “personality,” or at least that it’s not just ownership.

He says he takes on about 20 to 30 cases a year and makes most of his money from pet custody battles.