America’s post-pandemic mental health mess in numbers

The US marked Monday as Global Mental Health Day with a growing sense of alarm, with a 30-year high suicide rate from gunfire, a looming shortage of 30,000 psychiatrists and an overwhelming number of people saying the US was in a ‘crisis’ .

Studies by Ipsos, the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) and others in recent days have highlighted how the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent government lockdowns have exacerbated anxiety, depression and other mental health problems for millions.

According to Ipsos, the pandemic caused “significant mental, emotional and social upheaval” that left an “indelible mark on the American psyche” that could only be fully understood as the virus receded.

“That largely makes Americans unhappy with the state of mental health,” the pollsters said in a statement, with widespread discontent “bridging some of the most glaring and deep divisions in American society.”

A counselor talks to a young adult about. America’s mental health crisis is particularly acute among young people under 30

Between 2020 and 2021, the suicide rate increased from 45,957 to 48,023, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The number of firearms rose from 24,292 to 26,320, reaching its highest point in 30 years.

Meanwhile, many states face a shortage of mental health professionals. Already 150 million people live in underserved areas, says the Association of American Medical Colleges.

The trend lines are bad, adds a . please study by Ohio State University. A growing population and number of retired mental health professionals means the US will have a shortage of between 14,280 and 31,091 professionals in the coming years.

Against the background, Ipsos found that the proportion of Americans dissatisfied with mental health services rose 2 points to 77 percent in the past year, with Republicans and Democrats expressing similar degrees of dissatisfaction.

A KFF survey of more than 2,000 adults, meanwhile, have found that an overwhelming 90 percent of Americans agree that the nation is in the midst of a mental health crisis, with young people bearing the brunt of it.

About 34 percent of adults under 30 rated their mental health as “only fair” or “poor” — compared with 19 percent for those 30 and older.

Half of them said they had felt anxious ‘always’ or ‘often’ in the past year, and a third said they had felt chronically depressed or lonely.

Another poll by the American Psychiatric Association showed that 79 percent of adults said the US was in a “public health emergency” and that they wanted politicians to step up their efforts against the scourge by wide margins.

The group’s CEO and medical director, Saul Levin, said “people are looking for even more government action on mental health.”

The US Preventive Services Task Force, an influential health guidelines group, has in recent weeks called for all adults under the age of 65 to be screened for anxiety — one of the most common mental health problems.

An overwhelming 90 percent of Americans agree the nation is in the midst of a mental health crisis, says the Kaiser Family Foundation

Anxiety disorders are among the most common mental health complaints, affecting about 40 percent of American women at some point in their lives and more than 1 in 4 men, according to Lori Pbert, a member of the task force.

The proposal is open for public comment until October 17. It is the first time the group has recommended anxiety screening in primary care for adults without symptoms, and follows a rise in mental health problems linked to Covid-19.

Relatives, minority groups and the poor are among the adults who are at greater risk of developing anxiety, which can manifest as panic attacks, phobias or the feeling of being always on edge.

In a statement marking World Mental Health Day on Monday, World Health Organization chief Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus warned that depression was on the rise, costing the global economy $1 trillion annually.

“While the topic of mental health is generally less taboo than it was a decade ago, as CEOs, celebrities and sports stars increasingly open up about their own struggles with anxiety and depression, there’s still a long way to go,” he said.