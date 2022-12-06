America’s inbred, partisan media refuses to report on Twittergate, writes RICH MINITER

Richard Miniter is CEO of Zenger.News

It’s time for a media reckoning.

On Monday, the White House released explosive revelations from a direct conduit of DC insiders to social media censors on Twitter.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called the report “old news” and “distracting.”

That’s easy to tell when top reporters aren’t asking new questions. But there’s a lot to investigate if they’d just do their job.

These are the same journalists who ignored the Hunter Biden laptop story in 2020, admitted it was a mistake just a few months ago, and are now turning a blind eye to another scandal involving, none other than, Hunter’s laptop. .

With these guys, it’s always Groundhog Day, except they never have the Bill Murray epiphany at the end of the movie.

Last week, Elon Musk opened secret Twitter files showing executives debating what to make of the New York Post’s ‘laptop from hell’ story. Even more shocking, the emails reveal that Twitter banned tweets and accounts at the behest of well-connected politicians who work for the current President of the United States.

Intriguing, right?

Well, ABC, CBS, and NBC News each gave the story less than 15 seconds of airtime on their weekend primetime broadcasts.

Major US newspapers saved just a few column inches.

And instead of offering further investigation, these outlets had the nerve to deny that this is news and attack their fellow journalist for even reporting it.

Whatever this is, it’s not journalism.

Ever since Musk shared the damning documents with award-winning journalist Matt Taibbi, the reporter has been in the spotlight.

At least 27 journalists from major media outlets crowded in, with some saying Taibbi was ‘doing communications’ for ‘the richest man in the world’.

There is no evidence that Musk paid Taibbi. And what’s more, journalists get stories from the rich and connected all the time.

Is the media angry that Taibbi beat them to the big story? Or does his reaction reveal something worse: that they didn’t want this exposed because it didn’t fit his schedule?

“Look at what’s happening, frankly it’s not healthy, it’s not going to do anything to help a single American improve their lives,” Jean-Pierre said Monday.

Not healthy for whom?

For the corrupt political establishment and Big Tech that believes in the Democratic cause?

The New York Times certainly cast shade on Taibbi’s report on Twitter because they don’t like people reading his work: “Once a major voice on the political left, Mr. Taibbi rose to fame by presenting himself as a storyteller. of the unfettered truth.”

“But his comment about former President Donald J. Trump departed from the views of many Democrats — for example, he was skeptical of claims of collusion between Russia and Mr. Trump’s campaign — and his fan base changed.” .

Excuse me? Wouldn’t skepticism about Russian collusion be a badge of honor? After all, it turned out to be a hoax.

But that doesn’t matter to the New York Times, they think the story is ‘polarizing’ Matt Taibbi and his witness is a suspect.

Reporters are supposed to look at facts and evidence, even from unpopular sources. And here we see the mainstream media playbook.

Discard history. Put down the journalist and move on. They have marked the box, they have ‘covered’ it. But reporters discover and reveal. PR flacks deny and cover up.

Of course, this is not the first time that the media has put bias before the news.

When the New York Post broke the Hunter Biden laptop story in October 2020, the media reported in unison that the laptop was likely ‘Russian disinformation’.

That falsehood was fueled by the suspicious opinions of dozens of former US intelligence officials. There was no proof of any of it then. And there is no evidence of that now.

Once they were done attacking the source, the media went on to say that the story was not news. Government-funded NPR infamously said they didn’t think it mattered. Other media said the same.

By March 2022, those same news outlets have finally confirmed that the laptop is authentic. In October 2022, the Washington Post reported that Hunter may be charged with tax crimes, likely with evidence recovered from the laptop.

The entire media establishment, including those at Twitter, admit they were wrong.

And finally, after more than 2 years, Musk’s email dump reveals the inner workings of an epic fail, but again, the media establishment can’t be bothered.

Well, here’s something to investigate.

The ‘Twitter Files’ show that Democratic Party officials had many of their former colleagues working in senior positions at Twitter.

One of Twitter’s top lawyers is James Baker, who had been the FBI’s top lawyer when James Comey’s FBI was investigating President Donald J. Trump’s alleged ties to Moscow.

Baker was also the main FBI contact for Hillary Clinton’s campaign lawyer, Michael Sussman, when he was promoting false claims that the Trump White House was secretly communicating with the Kremlin.

Now safely parked in a six-figure job at Twitter, Baker supported the New York Post’s Twitter ban and its Hunter Biden laptop story, doing exactly what the DNC and the Biden campaign wanted.

One of Twitter’s top lawyers is James Baker (above), who had been the FBI’s top lawyer when James Comey’s FBI was investigating President Donald J. Trump’s alleged ties to Moscow.

Baker’s role certainly deserves a closer look.

Why did the social media giant hire the political lawyer? How did he or his former colleagues personally benefit from a Biden victory in 2020? Did that color your legal analysis for Twitter?

However, the mainstream media does not ask these questions. Even now. They don’t want to know. They are like lifeguards, who enjoy the high chair but don’t want to get wet swimming to save a life.

Musk zeroed in on media responsibility when he told podcaster Clayton Morris: “Well, I think those people should look in the mirror and ask why they cheated.” Why did they mislead the American public? And instead of trying to redirect the blame onto Matt Taibbi, accepting some responsibility themselves for being insincere with the American public.

Twitter secured its own corruption by hiring these DC members, who were more loyal to their causes than their employer. Taibbi’s story proves it. And Musk is sanitizing Twitter by shining a light on all of this.

Hopefully it reveals more.

After all, democracy dies in the dark.