America’s highest-paid CEOs: Elon Musk, Rivian boss Robert Scaringe, Apple CEO Tim Cook top the list

Tesla CEO Elon Musk made more than $10 billion in 2021, making the world’s richest man also the highest paid CEO in the world.

Musk topped the list for the fourth year in a row. Much of his pay package consists of various stock options, which added $78 billion to his personal wealth, estimated to be about $269 billion.

Musk’s payout is so big that of the top 14 CEOs as listed by Bloombergthe remaining 13 CEOs in the list track the Tesla chief’s $6.3 billion total — or just over half of what he earns.

Nine-digit compensation packages were once rare, but they seem to be on the rise.

The packages are often composed of salary, bonus, stock awards, stock option awards, deferred compensation, and other components that include benefits and perks.

For some companies, big raises can occur when CEOs get a stock exchange within a year as part of a multi-year exchange.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, who heads the world’s most valuable and money-rich company, raised $853 million in 2021, while Peter Rawlinson CEO/CTO of California-based Lucid Motors made $575 million.

The highest-ranking female CEO, Sue Nabi of global beauty company Coty, made $283 million

By 2023, when she has collected all the shares in her package, she will own about 3% of the company.

“Nabi is one of the beauty industry’s key founding talents: a highly respected business leader with an outstanding track record,” the company said in a statement. “To attract a true entrepreneur like her, Coty had to have an attractive stock plan.”

From seventh place, the numbers get a little closer together.

Joe Bae, CEO of KKR private equity, made $279 million in 2021, while Tomer Weingarten, the CEO of cybersecurity firm SentinelOne, made $275 million, placing him eighth on the list.

In ninth place, Alex Karp CEO of Palantir Technologies earned $264 million, while Sid Sijbrandij, the CEO of GitLab, completed both software companies in the top ten with earnings of $263 million.

The top ten CEOs will see total compensation in excess of $15 billion. More than 30 executives of publicly traded companies have negotiated wage agreements in excess of $100 million, according to the Bloomberg Pay Index.

The value may be less when the list is compiled for 2022, with the stock market plummeting in the first half of this year, interest rates rising and inflation rising – all of which directly impact the pay packages of such highly paid staff.

Nevertheless, while the markets may ebb and flow, CEO pay generally continues to rise.

Chief executive officers are typically the highest paid employees in any company, sometimes earning more than 1,000 times what an average employee earns.

“It’s a different version of ‘more for them and less for us, and it comes at a time when working people’s living standards have fallen with every rise in the price of food, rent and gas,'” said Fred Redmond, secretary-general. treasurer of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations.

The AFL-CIO’s annual survey of executive pay described such an exorbitant payout as “greed,” noting how the average salary of an S&P 500 CEO rose 18% over the past fiscal year to 18.3 million. dollars – about 324 times the average salary of an employee at the same companies.