America’s Got Talent: Teenage singer Sara James and French magician Nicolas Ribs advance to finals

Teen singer Sara James and French magician Nicolas Ribs were voted for the America’s Got Talent season 17 finale during Wednesday’s live results on NBC.

“I’m speechless, literally,” said Sara, Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer pick, after learning she’d made it to the final.

“Thank you so much for every vote. I’m just a teenage girl from America. The fact that I’m even here is unreal,” she added.

Simon, 62, immediately congratulated her.

“You’re going to make this final a very special one in my opinion,” said Simon.

Ventriloquist Celia Munoz of Madrid, Spain, who had performed a Grease act, reached the top three before being knocked out.

Hearing-impaired comedian Hayden Kristal of Pueblo, Colorado, and singer Amanda Mammana of Trumbull, Connecticut, made the top five before being eliminated.

The two winners will advance to the final where they will face the aforementioned finalists Avery Dixon, Drake Milligan, Chapel Hart and Yo Hojin.

Earlier in the show, host Terry Crews, 54, asked the judges why their opinions about the contestants differed so much.

Sofia Vergara, 50, had an idea.

‘Howie is sometimes grumpy and Simon is sometimes loco,’ said Sofia

“I admit it,” Simon said with a laugh.

“You’re all here because you’re great and some of you are even bigger,” Heidi Klum, 49, told the participants.

The show also featured a special appearance from season 14 AGT winner Kodi Lee, 26, a musical savant, Teddy Swims and Journey vocalist Neal Schon who took the stage together and performed Journey’s classic rock song Don’t Stop Believin’. .

“Performing with two legends like you said what an honour,” Teddy said when they were done.

“What an honor,” Neal said. “These guys are great.”

The show featured a funny clip of Simon and Howie Mandel attending AGT’s live show in Las Vegas and playing pranks on some of the individuals attending the show’s VIP experience.

Howie donned a wig and mask to disguise himself, while Simon told him through an earpiece what to say to the visitors. Simon told Howie to tell a couple he didn’t think they were important enough for the VIP experience.

“It’s my job to slap him,” Simon said.

Simon later told Howie to knock over one of the statues in the room and blame it on one of the guests.

“I thought it was going to be a fun day full of jokes, but he’s going to kill me,” Howie said.

The guests were shocked and laughed when Simon and Howie finally revealed their true identities.

A fan gave Howie a beating with her bag for making fun of her.

America’s Got Talent returns on NBC on Tuesday with the fourth group of qualifiers competing for the final.