America’s Got Talent: Stand-up comic Mike E. Winfield and deep fake act Metaphysic advance to finals

Stand-up comedian Mike E. Winfield and deep fake AI act Metaphysic were the two acts voted for the finale of Wednesday’s episode of America’s Got Talent on NBC.

Baltimore, Maryland native Mike was stunned when they learned he was advancing to the Season 17 finale.

“It feels great!” shouted Mike. “Maybe I’ll get a child seat. I don’t know what’s going to happen. Thank you America!’

Simon Cowell, 62, congratulated Metaphysic co-creators Tom Graham and Chris Ume for making it to the final.

“Your talent, you two, is really one of the most unique things we’ve ever seen on this show,” Simon said. “Only God knows what you’re going to do next.”

Heidi Klum, 49, saw her Golden Buzzer singer Lily Meola, 27, of Maui, Hawaii, make the top three before she was knocked out.

“You’re all winners,” Heidi said.

Jack Williams, 25, a ventriloquist from Indianapolis, Indiana, and impressionist Merissa Beddows, 23, from Yonkers, New York, made the top five before being eliminated.

Singer Lee Collinson 22, from Southampton, England; German magician Jannick Holste, 20; heavy metal singer Harper, 11, from Burnham-on-Sea, England; Lazy generation from London; Acapop! Children; and New Zealand tap dancer Bayley Graham were also eliminated.

The hour-long results show opened with an epic dance number from Riverdance. The stage full of dancers moved in unison to traditional Irish music.

During the show, the judges also answered questions from fans. A fan asked Simon what animal he thought he looked like.

“A lemur,” said Simon.

“I remember seeing a wildlife show once and thought it really looks like me,” the AGT judge and franchise maker revealed.

Another fan asked Sofia about her Chihuahua dogs.

“I have two Chihuahuas in my life,” Sofia said. “One is my sons and the other is supposed to be my dog, but she hates me and loves my husband.”

A fan asked Heidi about her most embarrassing moment.

“I have four kids and everything I do to them is embarrassing,” Heidi said.

A fan asked Simon why he was buzzing.

“Why am I buzzing because I’m British and Brits are pretty mean,” Simon said.

Former AGT contestant magician Piff the Magical Dragon returned to entertain the judges with a short act involving his dog Mr. Piffles somehow returned a Rubik’s cube that was identical to a cube Howie Mandel had handled.

When Howie said his favorite drink was Arnold Palmer, Piff made Mr. Piffles pee into a cup. Howie drank it and confirmed it was a warm Arnold Palmer.

Mike E. Winfield and MetaPhysic join Chapel Hart, Magician Yu Hojin, Sara James, Nicolas Ribs, saxophonist Avery Dixon and country singer Drake Milligan in the final.

America’s Got Talent returns on NBC Tuesday night with the final set of qualifiers trying to make it to the finals.