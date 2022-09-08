America’s Got Talent: Mayyas dance group and pole dancer Kristy Sellars advance to season 17 finals

The Mayyas dance troupe and theatrical pole dancer Kristy Sellars advanced to the America’s Got Talent Season 17 finale on a results episode on Wednesday.

The members of the all-female Lebanese dance troupe screamed and hugged each other when they heard they were moving on at the end of the hour-long show on NBC.

“I’m not surprised this is happening because these girls have done such an amazing job,” said Sofia Vergara, 50, who used her Golden Buzzer on the group.

The Mayyas thanked Sofia and everyone who voted for them for their support.

Kristy, 36, from Ballarat, Australia, started crying when she heard she was going through to the final.

“I didn’t expect that,” Kristy said. ‘Thank you very much. My kids thought I was really cool until now.’

Show host Terry Crews, 53, asked Howie Mandel, 66, what he wanted to say to Kristy.

“Kristy, I want to say that you are a perfect example of what this finale is going to be,” Howie said. “You show us things we’ve never seen before with such originality. ‘

The public voted for ventriloquist Celia Muñoz to make it to the finals as a Wild Card entrant after Sofia nominated her.

Simon Cowell, 62, nominated the Players Choir, while Heidi Klum, 49, nominated singer Lily Meola and Howie nominated comedian Don McMillan.

Celia was shocked to learn that she was going to the final.

Mervant Vera, 33, a magician and rapper from Philadelphia, reached the top three before being eliminated.

Singer Kristen Cruz, 19, of Crawley, Texas, and Urbancrew, a dance crew from the Philippines, made the top five before being eliminated.

Travis Japan, a boy band from Japan; Pittsburgh singer Aubrey Burchell; danger act Blade 2 Blade from Palma de Mallorca, Spain; Yo Yo competitor Shu Takada from Yokohama, Japan; dancer Max Ostler, 18, from Sydney, Australia; and comedian Jordan Conley, 29, were also eliminated.

“I’m really sorry so many wonderful people are going,” Simon said. “But in the end only two go through. I do believe that America has made the right decision again.’

The hour-long show also included an appearance by AGT former champion Brandon Leake, who spoke about how life changed for him after winning.

“What motivates all of us is the hope of inspiring another young person to pursue their dreams,” Leake said.

Brandon spoke to Howie about how he inspired him.

“I know if I was in the finals this year, I’d be sweating a lot,” Brandon said.

Performers of the Broadway musical ‘& Juliet’ sang and danced to Katy Perry’s song Roar.

The Mayyas and Kristy join comedian Mike E. Winfield, Metaphysic, singers Chapel Hart, magician Yu Hojin, singer Sara James; magician Nicolas Ribs, saxophonist Avery Dixon and country singer Drake Milligan in the final.

America’s Got Talent returns on NBC on Tuesday with performances from the finalists, followed by a results show on Wednesday when the winner is announced.

The winner will receive a $1 million grand prize and a show in Las Vegas.