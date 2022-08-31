America’s Got Talent: Howie Mandel offers comic Mike E. Winfield gig as opening act at upcoming show

Howie Mandel was so impressed with comic Mike E. Winfield during Tuesday’s episode of America’s Got Talent that he asked the contestant to open for him.

The 66-year-old Canadian comedian told Mike that if for some reason he didn’t get voted onto the finals that he could come open for him on September 9 at the Theatre at Westbury in New York.

‘You come open up for me,’ Howie said.

‘I’ll be there,’ Mike said.

‘I’ve got a feeling you are not going to be available,’ Howie predicted.

‘I hope I’m not available, but I’m going to be there,’ Mike said.

Mike joked during his stand-up act about being a stepdad to a child around the same age and also about shopping for lingerie.

‘You were amazing,’ Sofia Vergara, 50, said. ‘Your jokes were so relatable.’

‘You walked on, you brought it,’ Simon Cowell , 62, said. ‘It feels star quality. Every part of it was a star performance in my opinion.’

Show host Terry Crews, 53, asked Mike how winning the $1 million grand prize would change his life. Mike said he needed the money because he just had a baby.

‘I didn’t know that if you don’t have a car seat they won’t let you take the baby so the baby’s still there,’ Mike joked.

‘We’ve got to get his baby!’ Terry said.

New Zealand tap dancer Bayley Graham was the first of the 11 contestants to compete for the two spots in the season 17 finals. Bayley wore all white as he tap danced to Ed Sheeran’s song Shape of You.

‘You have great showmanship,’ Heidi Klum, 49, said when he finished.

‘This stage is lucky to have you,’ Howie said.

Simon wasn’t impressed.

‘I thought that was slightly underwhelming,’ he told Bayley.

Acapop! Kids, a group of children from all over the country who share a passion for singing A cappella, took the stage next. They sang an original song called Glow about not being afraid of who you are.

Howie buzzed them.

‘I felt like I was at a school assembly,’ he told the group of youngsters.

‘I don’t agree with Howie,’ Heidi said. ‘I feel that you create such a beautiful sound together.’

‘It wasn’t a great song,’ said Simon said who also acknowledged that their ‘raw talent is unbelievable.’

German magician Jannick Holste, 20, who combined dance with magic, planned a big dance party for his performance. He wore a sparkly suit as he took the stage surrounded by dancers. He made dancers appear and disappear during his act.

‘I love you so much,’ Heidi said.

‘You are like a cream cake and your magic is the cake and your dancing is the cream,’ Simon said. ‘There was way too much cream in the cake.’

Howie told Simon he just needed to ‘lean into it.’

‘This is the cheesiest, campiest, most fun magic act I’ve seen,’ Howie said.

Lee Collinson, 22, from Southampton, England, dedicated his performance of the Lauren Spencer-Smith song Flowers to his mother.

‘I really like you and I like your voice, this I didn’t like,’ Simon said. ‘I don’t think you got it right tonight, Lee.’

‘If I was listening on the radio, I would have turned the channel just because the song bored me not you,’ Howie said.

‘I think your voice is sweet,’ Heidi said.

Jack Williams, 25, a ventriloquist from Indianapolis, Indiana, took the stage with his two puppets Dale and Foster. He impersonated Simon’s voice calling his own act absolutely dreadful.

‘It doesn’t blow me away,’ Howie said. ‘But I think you are really good.’

‘I thought that you were great,’ Sofia Vergara, 50, said.

‘I think for me this has been the best act by a mile tonight,’ Simon said.

MetaPhysic, who used artificial intelligence to create hyper real performances, had three opera singers take the stage and stand in front of cameras. They made it seem as if Simon, Howie and Terry were all singing opera.

Simon smiled as he watched the act. The judges and the audience gave them a standing ovation when they finished.

‘It terms of talent, originality, this is not the best act of the night,’ Simon said. ‘This is the best act of the series so far.’

‘I agree,’ Terry said.

‘This was an epic, epic moment,’ Heidi said.

From London, a group called The Lazy Generation took the stage next. They wore white tank tops with pink ballerina tulle skirts. Sofia buzzed them early on. They played tug of war over cactus and jumped on seesaws to hit each other in the crotch.

‘I thought that was beautiful,’ Simon said.

‘I feel it’s unnecessary pain,” Sofia said. ‘It’s not something I want to see ever again.’

‘It was a hot mess but everybody was looking,’ Heidi said.

Impressionist Merissa Beddows, 23, from Yonkers, New York, dedicated her act to her mother. She sang songs of the women who inspired her including Cher and Celine Dion.

‘I think your voices are so spectacular,’ Sofia said.

‘I like you,’ Heidi said. ‘You’re a woman of many different talents.’

‘This has changed my life, absolutely,’ Melissa said.

Ten-year-old Harper, from Burnham-on-Sea, England, sang heavy metal for her audition. Harper said before she took the stage that she planned to show the judges a different side of her. She performed Ed Sheeran’s song Bad Habits, but turned it into a heavy metal song.

‘I think there is an audience for this,’ Howie said.

‘It was fascinating watching you,’ Heidi said.

‘Harper, I loved the performance,’ Simon said. ‘I love things people are going to talk about.’

Heidi’s Golden Buzzer singer Lily Meola, 27, from Maui, Hawaii closed out the show. She spoke about how her mother died and how it affected her. She performed an original song called Butterfly dedicated to her mother.

‘You have the most beautiful voice,’ Heidi said. ‘It’s soaring through the room.’

‘You sang a beautiful song,’ Simon said.

America’s Got Talent will return on Wednesday when the results of viewer voting will be announced live on NBC.

