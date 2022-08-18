America’s Got Talent: Country trio Chapel Hart and magician Yu Hojin advance to season 17 finals

Country music trio Chapel Hart and magician Yu Hojin were the top two acts voted for the finals of the results episode of America’s Got Talent on Wednesday.

Chapel Hart trio consisting of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea Swindle were shocked to learn that they were advancing to the season 17 finale.

“Well deserved girls,” Heidi said. “Chapel Hart you sang your way into America’s hearts and into my heart.”

Simon Cowell, 62, was excited.

“I’m so happy,” Simon said.

Yu, 29, of South Korea, got on his knees to hug Golden Buzzer winner Maddie Baez, 12, of Yorba Linda, California, who reached the top three before being knocked out.

“This is great,” Yu said. “I want to say a big thank you to everyone.”

Aerial act Duo Rings, made up of Argentine couple Flor Aracama and Nico Busso, and the Tucson, Arizona Brown Brothers who sang impressions of characters, also made it into the top five before being knocked out.

“I’m a little sad because I was a really big fan of Duo Rings,” said judge Sofia Vergara, 50.

Singer Wyn Starks, 39; Freckled Zelda, a self-described forest music fairy with freckles; the Fusion Japan dance crew from Japan; mr. Pants, a stand-up comic from Brooklyn, New York; comedian Aiko Tanaka from Tokyo; and The Pack Drumline from Chicago were also eliminated.

“To the acts that have just left the stage, never give up on your dream,” said Simon.

Magician and former professional soccer player Jon Dorenbos, 42, a season 11 finalist of the show, also took the stage to perform in front of the audience. He had the judges pick numbers from a box and had host Terry Crews, 53, join him on stage.

Jon had soccer jerseys displayed in a locker that matched the helmets and numbers the judges chose. Heidi and Simon both chose the same number 8, but only Simon’s jersey had the correct number on it.

Despite being eliminated, many of the contestants said they were grateful for the show’s exposure. mr. Pants said his video had more than 3 million views on YouTube after his appearance on the show. Freckled Fairy said her followers on TikTok grew to more than 7 million. Maddie shared that her teacher had broadcast her audition at her school.

“Everyone went crazy,” Maddie said.

Chapel Hart and Yu join Golden Buzzer saxophonist Avery Dixon, 21, and country singer Drake Milligan, 24, in the final,

America’s Got Talent returns on NBC on Tuesday.