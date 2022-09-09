America’s front pages mourn the Queen’s death as newspapers pay tribute to British monarch

America’s front pages mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II today, while newspapers across the country paid tribute to the beloved British monarch – who ruled the UK for 70 glorious years.

From coast to coast, US newspapers turned their front pages to photos and poignant words about the late Queen as the world woke up today to mourn the end of the second Elizabethan era.

The United Kingdom has entered a ten-day mourning period as King Charles III first entered London’s Buckingham Palace as monarch to begin the role for which he was born.

Despite being an ocean away, Americans also paid their respects to the 96-year-old queen — who met nearly every president over the past seven decades and saw her country through some of the most remarkable world events of the last century.

In a sensational move, President Biden yesterday ordered flags to fly at half-mast at all US embassies, legations, consular offices and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval ships and stations.

Last night, the Empire State Building shone in purple and silver—the colors that adorn Her Majesty’s royal crown. Billboards in New York’s Times Square paid tribute to Britain’s beloved figurehead.

Tributes poured in for Her Majesty in all 50 states. In Congress, Mitch McConnell led lawmakers from both political parties in prayer after her ailing health was announced yesterday. Thursday’s US Open game and the New York Yankees game were suspended for a moment of silence after her death.

THE NEW YORK TIMES: The UK is entering a period of mourning and transition, the NYT says. After 70 years on the throne, the monarch died on September 8, 2022. Her rule ‘linked generations’ as most people in the UK have never lived without seeing another rule

THE VILLAGES DAILY SUN: ‘During her 70-year reign, the longest in British history, Queen Elizabeth II loved her job, her country and her people. They worshiped her in return’

USA TODAY: Using a 1954 photo of the Queen, the newspaper has remembered her as the UK’s oldest and longest-serving monarch. She died at her home in Balmoral, Scotland, on September 8, 2022

THE SAN DIEGO UNION TRIBUNE: ‘British Symbol of Stability’

THE WASHINGTON POST: The paper leads with the headline ‘A Pillar of Duty and Dedication’, a poignant phrase that would describe the late Queen Elizabeth II to millions of people around the world. She reigned as monarch for 70 years

Headlines heralded the Queen as “the British symbol of stability” and a “pillar of duty and devotion.”

The Queen’s deteriorating health was first announced by Buckingham Palace yesterday, sparking a stampede of senior royals to Scotland. Her death was announced in the evening, leading to an outpouring of grief around the world.

President Biden, who first met the Queen in 1982, yesterday praised the 96-year-old monarch for guiding 14 US presidents through turbulent times.

He added: “She defined an era. In a world of constant change, she has been a steady presence and a source of comfort and pride to generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her.

“A lasting admiration for Queen Elizabeth II united people in the Commonwealth. The seven decades of its history-making rule witnessed an era of unprecedented human progress and the advancing advance of human dignity.

She was the first British monarch with whom people around the world could feel a personal and direct connection. And she, in turn, devoted her whole life to their service.’

DAILY NEWS: The US newspaper paid tribute to the Queen, who reigned 70 years after her father passed away while she was just a young woman

LOS ANGELES TIMES: ‘Stately, steadfast monarch’ is how the LA Times paid their respects to the United Kingdom’s late monarch

NEW YORK POST: Using a photo of the Queen in her early years, the NYC newspaper paid tribute to the beloved monarch, who was loved by millions around the world

CHICAGO TRIBUNE: Chicago’s newspaper paid tribute to the late monarch, who was loved around the world

Mr Biden also thanked her for her support during the country’s “darkest days after 9/11.”

“She reminded us poignantly that ‘grie is the price we pay for love,'” he said, quoting one of the Queen’s most famous sentiments.

Mr Biden was one of many world leaders to praise the Queen and her 70-year reign. Commonwealth leaders remembered a queen who was “loved by all.”

Yesterday, the president tore up his agenda after the death of the 96-year-old British head of state. He canceled a speech about COVID-19 vaccines and ordered flags for half-staff.

Prior to a political event in Maryland, he made a detour to the British Embassy.

TAMPA BAY TIMES: Florida’s newspaper uses an image of the queen in green, waving to crowds as they mourn the monarch’s death

HOUSTON CHRONICLE: Newspaper acknowledges monarch’s ‘life of service’ after her death at age 96

THE OREGONIAN: The newspaper uses a photo of a young queen, on her way to the first state opening of parliament under her rule in 1952

CHICAGO SUN TIMES: The Chicago newspaper chose to mourn the Queen with a beautiful black and white photo of her in 1959, when she visited the city

STAR TRIBUNE: ‘Minnesotans join the world to mourn and celebrate the monarch’

dr. Biden wore black and carried a bouquet of flowers when they arrived to be greeted by Dame Karen Pierce, the British ambassador.

The condolence book sat between a picture of the Queen and a vase of flowers. Biden grabbed some notes as he sat down to write his entry.

“The American people mourn today with people in the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth,” Biden wrote.

“She led with enduring strength and dignity.”

Former President Donald Trump, who has met her twice during his term in office, said:

Our thoughts and prayers will remain with the wonderful people of the UK as you honor her most meaningful life and exceptional service to the people.

“May God bless the Queen, may she reign in our hearts forever.”

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer described the Queen as a “rock,” while Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said Her Majesty would be an inspiration to young girls for “generations to come.”

In addition, the House will pass a resolution on the death in honor of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday. In accordance with the foregoing, the House will then suspend a day in her honor,” Pelosi’s spokesman Drew Hammill said.

“On behalf of the United States Congress, I extend our deepest and most sincere condolences to the Royal Family at this sad time,” Pelosi said in a statement.

Under the brightest spotlights in history, Queen Elizabeth offered a masterclass in grace and strength, strength and poise. Her extraordinary life and leadership will continue to inspire young women and girls in public service now and for generations to come,” she noted.

Dozens of lawmakers took to Twitter after The Queen’s death was announced. Republicans and Democrats alike praised the Queen, naming her 70 years on the throne, her leadership, and her dedication to her country. They offered thoughts and prayers for her family.