America’s drug crisis laid bare: CDC maps shows fatal overdoses have risen in all but EIGHT states

Deadly drug overdoses have risen in all but eight states of the US in the past year, according to official data exposing the US drug crisis.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates there were a total of 109,673 overdose deaths in the year to April — a new record.

And the preliminary death toll is likely an underestimate, the CDC said, because it’s often incomplete and some causes of death may be pending investigation.

Most of the deaths were caused by opioids — an addictive class of drugs that the US has struggled with for decades — and the synthetic opioid fentanyl that has been flooding American streets in recent years.

Alaska has seen by far the largest percentage increase in drug overdose deaths between April 2021 and April 2022, rising 44 percent. It was the only state with an annual increase of more than 40 percent.

Alaska was followed by Idaho, up nearly 30 percent, and New Hampshire, up 29 percent. Oklahoma and Washington round out the top five at 25 percent and 23 percent.

America’s drug crisis, which has been going on for decades, was exacerbated during the pandemic when lockdowns and hospital closures made people particularly vulnerable to addiction.

Officials said those who used drugs were suddenly unable to meet their caregivers in person, and concerns about job security and lack of social contact drove more people to drug use.

Alaska is predicted to have the largest increase in overdose deaths, at 43.82 percent (burgundy). It was the only US state with an increase of 40 percent or more. Eight states have forecast declines between April 2021 and April 2022

Drug overdose deaths peaked between February 2021 and February 2022, when the CDC predicted 109,673 deaths were caused by people taking lethal amounts of drugs. The total number appears to be coming down, but the CDC notes that the reported preliminary counts may not include all deaths that occurred during a given time period, and are therefore subject to change.

Alaska has seen by far the largest percentage increase in drug overdose deaths between April 2021 and April 2022, with a surge of 43.82 percent

The next largest percentage increase was Idaho, up 29.93 percent. Idaho’s rates have steadily risen over the years

New Hampshire predicted a 29.30 percent increase in drug overdose deaths

Oklahoma was also forecast to see a big 25.22 percent increase, given a drop in drug overdose deaths in 2019

Washington also had a significant increase of 23.22 percent, after drug overdose rates rose consistently, and steeper since January 2020

How America Got Addicted to Opioid Drugs Prescription opioids and illegal drugs have become incredibly ubiquitous in the US, and things are only getting worse. In the early 2000s, the FDA and CDC began to notice a steady increase in opioid addiction and overdose cases. In 2013, they issued guidelines to curb addiction. However, that same year — now considered the year the epidemic spread — a CDC report revealed an unprecedented rise in opioid addiction rates. Overdose deaths are now the leading cause of death among young Americans — more deaths in a year than ever were killed annually from HIV, gun violence or car accidents. Preliminary CDC data, published by the New York Timesshowed that the number of drug overdose deaths in the US increased by 19 percent in 2016 to at least 59,000. This was over 52,404 in 2015, and double the death rate from a decade ago. It means drug overdose is the leading cause of death for Americans under 50 for the first time. The data exposes the bleak state of the US opioid addiction crisis, fueled by deadly manufactured drugs like fentanyl.

Overall, the US had a 6.9 percent increase in drug overdose deaths.

Today’s total figure is higher than the 107,000 drug overdose deaths in 2021 and 91,000 in 2020, both previous records.

However, not all states registered an increase in overdose deaths.

There was a 20 percent drop in Virginia, from 2,489 predicted cases in April 2021 to 1,984 in April 2022.

West Virginia also saw OD deaths drop 11 percent, Ohio 7 percent and Maryland 6 percent.

Utah (3 percent), Nebraska (2 percent), Arizona (1.5 percent) and Kentucky (0.5 percent) also saw falls.

The deaths include accidental, suicide, homicide and undetermined, but a full breakdown won’t be available until later in the year, the CDC said.

The number of drugs caused by different drugs was also not available. Last year, fentanyl was by far the biggest killer, accounting for 75 percent of all opioid deaths.

US authorities have been on high alert in recent years amid a deluge of illegal fentanyl entering the country.

An analysis last month found that the opioid epidemic in the US cost the government nearly $1.5 trillion in 2020 alone, after being exacerbated by the Covid pandemic and the rise of fentanyl.

That year alone, there were a record 69,000 deaths from the powerful painkillers – a figure that rose to a new record of more than 75,000 by 2021.

The economic toll of opioids for 2020 was a 37 percent increase from 2017, the last year costs were measured by federal authorities. The latest figures were revealed in a report by the Congressional Joint Economic Committee.

The committee believes that the social unrest during the pandemic may have prompted people to switch from dealers who were more likely to sell fentanyl due to changing patterns of drug smuggling.

“Pandemic-related stress and additional barriers to care have also likely led to a higher relapse rate in those struggling with opioid use,” the report said.

It went on, “Factors such as self-isolation and the economic shock of the pandemic were linked to higher levels of stress, anxiety and other mental health problems, worsening conditions for people with substance use disorders.”