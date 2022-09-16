America’s $78B bill for teaching English to foreign-born schoolkids is rising by BILLIONS

The surge in arrivals at the southern border is putting further strain on the education system, driving demand for specialty English language classes that already cost taxpayers $78 billion a year, warns an immigration watchdog.

A study of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) says the border crisis and the influx of unaccompanied minors pushed that price tag up billions of dollars a year.

Calls for more English-language classes are widening a system already struggling with a teacher shortage that has forced some states to relax rules and hire adults with no more than a high school diploma.

Launching the report The Elephant in the Classroom, FAIR President Dan Stein said schools were “already failing our kids” and that looser border rules under President Joe Biden made matters worse.

“Schools across the country are being burdened with a wave of new non-English speaking children by the Biden administration’s policy of virtually ensuring that unaccompanied alien children will be admitted,” Stein said.

Teacher Ada Reyes instructs students in a fifth grade bilingual class at Carlos Santana Arts Academy in Los Angeles, California. Specialized English language classes cost $78 billion a year nationally

In 2020, the most recent year for which data is available, the so-called Limited English Proficient (LEP) tuition for approximately 5.1 million K-12 public school students cost $78 billion — already a $18.8 billion jump from the costs in 2016.

LEP tuition fees rose at the start of the pandemic, thanks in part to a multi-billion dollar wave of federal funding, which freed up money for the “most affected students,” including those in need of language classes, the report said.

That includes 1.15 million students who need additional English coaching in California, which costs the state $19.5 billion, 1 million in Texas ($11.4 billion total) and 278,000 in Florida (cost $3.1 billion). , the report says.

According to researchers, only 370,000 teachers across the country have been trained to teach and 76,000 more are needed in the next five years.

Worse, the system fails. Only about 3 percent of LEP students are proficient in English by the time they finish high school.

Immigration continues to sow a division, with Americans being evenly split over those who want to close borders, maintain current rates and let more people in. Those in liberal-oriented cities like New York and Los Angeles are more open to newcomers.

Manhattan Borough president Mark Levine said this week that the city “welcomes arriving migrants with open arms, providing food, medical care, housing and schools to those in need,” noting that local communities are being extra burdened.

He called on the federal government to step in with new funding and “create a plan that reflects the best American ideals,” including expediting work visas so immigrants can pay their own way faster.

According to the latest figures from Customs and Border Protection, barely 200,000 immigrants were intercepted crossing the southern border in July. Many of them have the right to asylum and all children in the US have the right to education.

The increased demand for LEP teachers comes amid a wider hiring crisis. Schools have struggled to recruit enough teachers in some regions, particularly parts of the South, since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

In areas such as special education and bilingual education, there is a serious shortage of teachers across the country.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of people working in public schools fell from nearly 8.1 million in March 2020 to 7.3 million in May. Employment has since recovered somewhat, but schools are still short of some 360,000 places.

Adult and child migrants run after being detained by US border guards, who crossed the US from Mexico this week to turn themselves in to seek asylum, in El Paso, Texas, this week

dr. Ryan Fune, right, helps Julian Hinojosa, 8, center, with a writing assignment during his third grade at Castro Elementary, a small bilingual school in Denver, Colorado, last month

FAIR’s analysis comes amid record numbers of migrants entering the US, fueling fears of a border crisis and what many consider an ‘invasion’, while others call for a humane approach to people from broken countries seeking to a better life.

About 1.3 million undocumented migrants have crossed the southern border since Biden came to power in January 2021, and an estimated 1 million had crept in undetected, the group says.

Customs and border guards made 21 arrests Monday and Tuesday in the Rio Grande valley after four people-smuggling vehicles were chased and brought to a halt after driving through fences and damaging farm land. said.

Vice President Kamala Harris, the government’s point of contact on immigration, said last weekend the US-Mexico border was “secure” despite the influx of millions, in comments widely criticized as incoherent and cluttered.

She also criticized the administration of former President Donald Trump, an anti-immigration hardliner, who said the US had a “broken” system for determining who could move to the US that “still needs to be fixed.”

Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott is transporting hundreds of migrants to Democrat-run cities like Washington, DC, New York and now Chicago in a political ploy designed to show them what Texas has felt.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey followed suit. This week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sent a planeload of immigrants, mostly from Venezuela, to Martha’s Vineyard, an island home to prominent liberals like the Obamas and Oprah Winfrey.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser has enlisted the help of the National Guard to deal with the influx of migrants, calling the case a “humanitarian crisis.” New York City Mayor Eric Adams echoed that sentiment.

Adams showed off a new welcome center on Thursday for the thousands of migrants transported by bus from the border to New York, demonstrating how the city is helping the newcomers.

More than half of Americans say the situation on the southern border is tantamount to an “invasion,” while a further third of respondents to an Ipsos survey last month expressed concern about substitution by illegal immigrants.

