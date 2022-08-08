Americans’ views harden AGAINST immigration – 10% more in U.S. want to cut people flows

Americans’ stances against immigration have hardened, with 10 percent more people advocating for lower migrant flows than two years ago — a sign of growing concern about chaos on the southern border.

Only 28 percent of Americans surveyed in 2020 wanted less immigration to the US. That rose to 38 percent in a poll released Monday, pointing to frustration with President Joe Biden’s administration.

The rise was strong among Republicans, where the number of immigrants seeking fewer immigrants rose from 48-69 percent. There was also a rise among Democrats, up 13-17 points over two years.

The poll reflects growing public concern about chaos on the southern border, caravans and deaths from cross-border trade, even as many business leaders seek more migrant workers to build the US manufacturing and technology sector.

Pollsters noted that the US attitude to immigration was “very fragmented” and that there was roughly a three-way split between those who wanted the flow of people reduced and increased, and those who wanted it to be kept at the current level. .

“The border crisis of recent years has led to a highly partisan discussion about how to deal with the high demand for access to the US from Central and South America,” researchers said.

“That probably influences Americans’ views on immigration in general.”

The poll was released after the first busloads of migrants from Central and South America sent from Texas by Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, arrived in New York City on Friday, followed by another on Sunday.

Abbott, who is running for a third term as governor in the November election, has already sent more than 6,000 migrants to Washington since April in an effort to shift responsibility for border crossings to Democratic mayors and Biden, a Democrat.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams condemned Abbott for a “horrific” decision to force migrants onto buses against their will after meeting the newcomers at the Port Authority bus station on Sunday.

‘There are a few families on the bus who wanted to go to other locations, but that was not allowed. They were forced to board the bus,” Adams said, according to Politico.

“Our goal is to immediately find out the needs of each family and give them the help they want.”

Adams has declared a state of emergency across the city and called on the federal government to intervene as a large influx of migrants strains New York City’s reception system. Some 4,000 asylum seekers have come to NYC since May, the Adams office said.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser has said her city’s reception system is also under pressure from the arrival of migrants and last month urged the Biden administration to deploy military forces to receive the migrants.

Attitudes against immigration have hardened among Republicans, Democrats and independents

New Yorkers living close to the city’s refugee centers told DailyMail.com they were concerned about new arrivals adding to the problems of crime, homelessness and drugs that are ravaging already run-down neighborhoods.

‘We don’t know anything about them. We don’t know if they are criminals. They are refugees, so they could disguise themselves as good people,” said Juan Manuel, 69, a retired publisher who lives a stone’s throw from the shelter.

Manuel said he feared an influx of new asylum seekers would contribute to the city’s “pretty high” crime rates, where a spike in shootings and homicides in July boosted the city’s crime rates by 31 percent from the same month last year.

Gail Harper, 85, a retired store clerk, mother of four and now great-grandmother, warned that her Harlem neighborhood was already overcrowded with “unwanted” people and homeless people setting up makeshift tents in nearby parks.

‘Why do they let so many come here? And there are so many homeless people now,” Harper said, recalling when he moved to the area in the 1970s, when it “didn’t have all the homeless people and shootings.”

Farm workers harvest romaine lettuce on a machine with heavy duty plastic dividers separating workers in Greenfield, California. The company, Fresh Harvest, is a major employer of people using the H-2A Temporary Farm Worker Visas

Frankie Michael, 38, an events manager, said New York was a “weird place” right now after the Covid-19 pandemic, protests against racial justice and mounting social problems, and wondered if the city could accommodate newcomers.

“I just saw guys sleeping naked under the bus stop,” Michael said, pointing to Amsterdam Avenue.

“I’ve seen a lot of homeless people lately, more than ever, and in recent years this area has gotten a little dark, especially at night, with homeless people trying to get off heroin. And the east side is like Skid Row.”

Still, others welcomed the newcomers. Steven Cohen, a professor at Columbia University, posted on social media that “New York City’s economic vitality is built on immigration.”

“Let’s build on our immigrant tradition and come up with a solution that will help new immigrants get started here in New York,” Cohen wrote Monday.

Washington Post columnists Paul Waldman and Greg Sargent on Saturday finished talking the benefits of immigration, saying that American companies struggled to fill jobs and that workers from abroad could help “rebuild American manufacturing.”

The Gallup poll found that Americans generally supported immigration in general, with 70 percent saying it was “overall” a benefit to the world’s largest economy.

Biden took office in January 2021, promising to reverse many of the anti-immigration policies of his Republican predecessor, former President Donald Trump, but some efforts have been held up in legal battles.

Biden is still trying to end Title 42, a Trump-era Covid policy of deporting migrants directly to Mexico, but a judge has ordered the president to continue to enforce it.

US border guards have made a record number of arrests under Biden, including many repeat offenders.

Some migrants who could not be quickly deported to Mexico or their home country under Title 42 are allowed to enter the US, often to file asylum applications in immigration courts.

About 53 migrants died in San Antonio, Texas, after being packed into a blistering tractor-trailer in June — the deadliest smuggling incident in the US to date. Four men, including the suspected driver, have been charged with a series of human trafficking charges.

In June 2022, a total of 207,416 migrants were found on the southern border of the US