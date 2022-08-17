Americans over 75 have more medical debt than younger cohorts, while West Virginia residents probably still owe money to their doctor, a new report shows.

Analysts at online pharmacy NiceRx said the oldest Americans each have an average of $17,510 in debt — the highest rate in the county and double the $8,995 owed by the average 35- to 44-year-old. But when asked if they still owed their doctor’s money, nine in ten said they had already paid it off.

It suggests that many over-75s are forced into tens of thousands of medical debts as they try to pay off costs for eye, ear and dental treatments that aren’t routinely covered by Medicare, the US-backed health insurance plan for over-65s. Many of those with the most debt may also have previously postponed care due to cost.

Breaking down the numbers by generation showed that Gen Z — ages seven to 22 — had the most debt per person, at $19,890. It was unclear why this was the case, although it may be related to parents’ delay in paying medical bills.

The report also found that a quarter of Americans in West Virginia were in debt to their hospital, the highest level in any state. By comparison, in Minnesota—where the least number of people are in debt—it’s an “impressively low” two percent.

The NiceRx report published this week used data from the US Census Bureau collected in 2019 — the latest available data — to estimate debt by age groups.

It was collected through the Survey of Income and Program Participation (SIPP), which surveys a nationally representative sample of up to 37,000 households.

Where, on average, do Americans owe the most to health care providers? Below are the top and bottom five states for health care provider debt per person. This is based on data from a NiceRx report published this week. bottom five Wyoming ($6,516) Alaska ($3,752) S.Caro. ($3,335) Nebraska ($3,294) Oklahoma. ($3,292) Top five mass. ($975) Maryland ($1,160) New York ($1,186) Michigan ($1,207) New Hampshire ($!,261)

Government debt estimates come from Consumer Financial Protection Bureau surveys conducted in 2020 — also the most recent available.

Medical debt is a major problem in the U.S. — with about two in five Americans currently in hospital redemption — leaving many families little choice but to cut back on food, gas and other household bills to pay it off.

But it’s less of a challenge for those 65 and older thanks to Medicare, the state-sponsored health insurance plan set up to cover major costs, such as that of a fall or hip replacement surgery.

However, the schedule only goes so far, leaving older adults high and dry when it comes to costs for eye, ear and dental treatments — such as cataract surgery — that only increase with age.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has previously warned that failure to provide coverage for these procedures results in “large out-of-pocket costs for Medicare beneficiaries, which in turn contribute to carrying medical debt.”

One study found that older adults with medical debts were most likely to have skipped medical treatment or a doctor’s visit because of the cost. They also probably said they didn’t fill a prescription because of the cost and admitted that they found it difficult to cover the monthly expenses.

In the report, the analysts found that those ages 45 to 54 were most likely to have medical debt to pay off — one-fifth of those surveyed — followed by those ages 35 to 44 and 55 to 64 — both at 19 percent.

Conversely, people 75 and older were the least likely to be in debt to their hospital — at less than one in ten.

However, the average of costs by age group showed that the over-75s had the most to pay per person, while the 35- to 44-year-olds had the least.

Explaining the results, NiceRx analysts said, “The age group with the highest medical debt is also the oldest.

“While this may make sense, as older people tend to have more health problems and have had longer to build up the debt, they also have to balance the cost of this debt with their retirement funds, which can be tricky. ‘

The NiceRx report also found that generations in Generation Z — currently aged between seven and 22 — had the highest average medical debt.

Young people in this group owed $19,890 on average, followed by the over-75s — or “silent generation” — for $17,180 and the over-60s and over-70s ($14,690).

The millennials — ages 23 to 38 — had the lowest debt level of $8,216, which may explain why, when the data was averaged across age groups, the oldest generation had the highest debt burden.

The analysts did not explain why Gen Z was most indebted to hospitals, but this may be due to low salaries and the cost of living crisis, making it difficult to pay medical bills.

When the numbers were looked at by ethnicity, they showed that, on average, people of white ethnicity owed the most to hospitals at $14,540.

At the other end of the scale were the “other” group ($9,486) ethnic Hispanics ($9,834) and ethnic Asians ($10,420). Those who identified as black owed an average of $11,620.

The report also included data on the proportion of people in debt to health care providers by state.

It showed that those in southern states — which are the poorest in America — were most likely to say they struggled with medical debt.

By comparison, the top five states where people were least likely to be in debt were all in the north of the country.