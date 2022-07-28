Americans’ distrust in institutions and one another is fueling cynicism. Is it all bad?

by Alia E. Dastagir

Poll after poll shows that American confidence in the government and each other is at an all-time low. Trust in institutions is hopeless and interpersonal trust has deteriorated. According to the Pew Research Center, scientists’ ratings have now fallen below pre-pandemic levels. According to Gallup, trust in Congress, the Supreme Court, the newspapers and the criminal justice system has sunk to its lowest level in decades. The majority of Americans rate the country’s moral values ​​as fair or bad.

Many people feel cynical and succumb to a diminished view of humanity.

“Cynicism is the belief that people will exploit each other, and use and abuse each other, because essentially, at its core, people, we say ‘morally bankrupt’, meaning people essentially take care of themselves,” says Kathleen. Vohs, a psychologist and behavioral economist at the University of Minnesota. “It’s this underlying idea about human nature, and for someone who is a hardcore cynic, human nature is selfish.”

Ansgar Allen, who examines ancient cynicism and the function of contemporary cynicism in his book “Cynicism,” says there are assessments of the state of the world that can be identified as cynical even when people don’t use the word.

“We could understand cynicism as a loss of faith in, say, politics, or in society in particular, the idea that people are primarily driven by self-interest, and that corruption – institutional, political, moral, personal – is a widespread,” he says. “Here cynicism can serve a conservative function, as an excuse for passivity, as a reason for not bothering to improve things. But it can also serve a disruptive function, breaking down the veil on false promises and conceit.”

Modern cynicism, he says, is getting a bad rap, but cynicism is a complex concept that has evolved with multiple meanings and applications. Experts say that certain forms and doses of cynicism can be harmful, while others can be productive.

Cynicism: a form of ‘despair’ or a way of ‘shaking things up’?

The term “cynic” is extremely old, Allen says, dating back to ancient Athens.

“It was not a cultural condition, a social malaise or shared torment, but a deliberate, daring and outrageous philosophy, one that was also a way of life,” he says.

The most famous cynic was Diogenes of Sinope, who, as Allen wrote in Cynicism, “was known for his low opinion of his ancient Greek contemporaries, but determined to change the conditions under which they lived.” The old form of cynicism was seen as a radical and positive action, while the modern form was seen as a pejorative.

“Now when we think of cynicism, it is just another word, such as pessimism, used to describe the psychological or cultural condition of individuals and societies that have at times lost hope and given way to despair, or at least acting that way in moments of weakness, acting without scruples or principle,” he says.

Allen says it’s important to warn against certain forms of cynicism, as surrender or as an excuse to manipulate others, while also recognizing the potential to “mix things up.”

What causes cynicism?

In her research, Vohs identified causes of cynicism, including feeling disrespected and as if other people don’t recognize you as a person. Feeling that people don’t see you as intelligent or competent.

“They can ignore your complaints, they can stifle your voice, your ability, your willingness to be heard,” she says.

In her study, “Victims, Perpetrators, or Both? The Vicious Cycle of Disrespect and Cynical Beliefs About Human Nature,” Vohs and her co-authors found that cynical people tended to treat other people with disrespect, which subsequently predicted more disrespectful treatment in returning, “reinforcing the worldview that caused these negative reactions in the first place.”

Vohs says it’s also possible that cynicism is driven by constant access to information that wasn’t available half a century ago, including more information about political actors, who can expose their self-serving behavior.

“I can see why, for example, investigative reporting or social media showing us what goes on behind the scenes in politics can lead to more cynicism, as it probably reveals some of the more self-motivated aspects of political movements,” she says. say.

Research has shown that feeling cynical doesn’t always change your worldview permanently. Hugh Stoddard, a professor in the Department of Medicine at Emory University, co-authored the paper “A Scoping Review of Research into the Origins of Cynicism Among Medical Trainees,” which looked at the transition among medical students from idealistic to cynical. . Cynicism did not destroy the ideals of students, but only temporarily challenged them.

“Cynicism can take over because they have this idealistic view of how the world will be, and when they get into medical school they find it’s not ideal, there are compromises, there are ethical dilemmas,” he says. “But once they get through that and move on to a professional, the cynicism goes away because they realize where they find hope, that they help most of their patients, that the vast majority of their patients are better off because of what they’ve done for them.”

Is cynicism ever healthy?

Vohs says some cynicism can be helpful because it’s naive to recognize that people are driven by self-interest. But she warns that cynicism is “corrosive” in very large doses.

Individuals who are highly cynical have trouble with relationships, with intimacy, even with work, she says. They are not as successful as their less cynical counterparts.

“If you’re a cynical person and you distrust other people and society and institutions, it really eats into the very foundations of what Western society is built on,” she says.

But it’s also true that many of the most marginalized people in American society, those who feel most respected, oppressed, or misunderstood, are among the most active in their efforts to usher in a better world. Vohs says they may be cynical about those who mistreat them, while feeling positive about the behavior of those who share their identity or values.

Allen discourages people from suspending all cynical views.

“I don’t think cynicism is necessarily bad or unproductive, although it can be both,” he says. “It’s worth sticking with our cynicism a little longer, to see what we can discover of the world.”

