Americans are now taking out loans to buy groceries using pay-later services

A growing number of Americans are using “buy now, pay later” services to purchase basic commodities such as groceries, raising concerns about consumers taking on more debt.

Installment services like Klarna and Afterpay offer interest-free short-term loans to cover purchases, but penalties for late payments can be steep, and critics fear their ease of use could lure shoppers into dangerous debt.

In 2021, $45.9 billion in postpay transactions were made online, a sharp increase from $15.3 billion the year before, according to a GlobalData analysis reported by the New York Times.

Food accounted for about 6 percent of purchases last year, but appears to be a key part of the industry’s explosive growth as the rising cost of groceries in the US increases the appeal of deferred payments.

How the big pay later companies are doing? Klarna Payment Plans: Pay in four installments or 30 days with no interest. Pay in 6 to 24 months for larger purchases with interest. Late Cost: Up to $7, no more than 25% of the original purchase Postpay Payment Plans: Pay in four installments with no interest. Late Cost: Up to $8, no more than 25% of the original purchase To confirm Payment Plans: Pay in four installments with no interest, or 6 to 12 months with interest. Late fees: None

Sweden-based Klarna, for example, reported that grocery or household items accounted for more than half of the top 100 items purchased through the app.

Zip, a company founded in Australia, says it grew 95 percent in U.S. groceries and 64 percent in restaurant transactions.

Chipotle is one of the restaurant chains that has partnered with Zip, allowing hungry Americans to put down 25 percent on a burrito and pay the remaining installments in six weeks.

Supporters of the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) industry say it offers an interest-free and consumer-friendly alternative to credit cards, which can incur high interest charges if credits go unpaid.

“For years people have been shopping with their credit cards, but they are plagued by sky-high interest rates – Klarna’s interest-free products are a more affordable alternative designed to prevent people from getting into unmanageable debt,” said a Klarna spokesperson. told DailyMail.com in a statement.

“We limit the use of our services after missed payments and conduct thorough checks on every transaction so that we only lend to people who can repay us, as we lose if customers are unable to repay,” the Klarna statement added.

‘If a customer’s financial situation changes, we are happy to help them get back on track.’

Klarna reports that the default rates for its service remain consistently below 1 percent.

But critics of the growing industry say that because they don’t charge interest, BNPL services are more loosely regulated than credit cards and don’t offer the same consumer protections.

The rise of BNPL services in the US comes as inflation drives up the cost of essentials

“One of the biggest problems we’ve seen with buy now, pay later is that there’s generally no assessment of whether someone using this financing is able to repay that debt,” said the Center’s Marisabel Torres. for Responsible Lending. Consumer Reports in March.

And while they don’t charge interest, many BNPL companies do charge late fees that can be up to 25 percent of the original purchase amount, higher than the average credit card interest.

Late payments can also have a negative impact on consumers’ creditworthiness.

A major BNPL service, Affirm, does not charge late fees and says it reviews and approves every single transaction.

“This is fundamentally different from credit cards that have revolving credit and make money from consumers even when they’re in a vortex of revolving debt,” an Affirm spokesperson told DailyMail.com.

“Because we don’t charge late or hidden fees, our success depends on consumers successfully managing their finances,” the spokesperson added.

Americans can now even afford a Chipotle burrito with an installment plan

But the average BNPL user tends to have more debt than the average American, according to a July report by Fitch Ratings, which found that more than 41 percent of applicants have poor credit histories.

In Australia, where it is popularly known as ‘pay for’, BNPL services are already ubiquitous.

But their rise in the US comes as inflation pushed up the cost of basic necessities, while grocery prices rose a record 13.1 percent in July from a year ago.

In the UK, the industry has been overseeing regulation, with Britain’s financial watchdog this month telling BNPL firms to itemize the cost of late refunds to customers.