Americans are expected to return up to $170 billion in holiday gifts

(NewsNation) — The party is over and the cakes, cookies and sweets have been gobbled up. Now comes the question: what to do with the gift you received but didn’t really want?

According to the marketing data firm immarabout a third of retailers expect to see between 11% and 20% of the items they sold this holiday season is back. Some estimates put the dollar figure for all those returned gifts at roughly $170 billion.

Chanda Torrey’s world of gifts She says she tries to curate gift lists on her website so you can find the perfect gifts for even the pickiest of people. But if a return is a must, he suggests reading the fine print.

“It’s important. Some places have like a month, some places say three weeks, some places say six months, and they’re all different,” Torrey said. “So make sure you know what the time difference is.”

With 33% of stores reporting an increase in holiday sales, returns will also increase. That’s where the company new mine comes in.

CEO Navjit Bhasin explained how artificial intelligence is helping retailers reduce returns. Eliminating merchandise mistakes, like shipping a black item instead of a highly sought-after pink item, leads to a return and loss of brand loyalty.

“The best comeback is the one that doesn’t have to happen,” Bhasin said. “The moment a consumer like you and I decide that we are going to return this product, the margin disappears. And then retailers struggle to say, ‘Hey, how do I get product back into my supply chain profitably? How do I restore it? How do I get rid of it?’”

Retailers estimate that 10% of all returns are fraudulent, with the number 1 fraud being wardrobe: returning used, non-defective merchandise.

Even so, many never return the gifts even if they don’t like them.

“I’m not a big fan of coming back,” Torrey said. “I actually bought shoes, came home to find I had two shoes left and was too embarrassed to return them and did it twice.”

A recent survey of retailers found that six in 10 will have stricter return policies this year.

Bhasin suggests considering the environmental impacts of ordering multiple sizes and returning the ones that don’t fit. Instead, contact online retailers and ask more questions about sizing, colors, and product details to make a better purchase.