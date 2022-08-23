American YouTubers are blown away by John Farnham’s voice

John Farnham is undoubtedly considered by most Australians to be the greatest male singer Australia has ever seen.

And thanks to YouTube and social media, many British and American music fans are now discovering the Whispering Jack singer for the first time.

Over the past 12 months, countless videos of vocal coaches and YouTubers reacting to Farnsey’s voice have gone viral online.

Many have labeled the hitmaker Pressure Down as the best male singer they’ve ever heard, while some have been moved to tears by the power of his voice.

‘He’s so good! Shout out to everyone who is Australian because you are all talented,” That Singer Reactions exclaimed in a video last year.

“This man can sing. He’s great,” he continued. “He’s one of the greatest singers I’ve ever heard.”

That Singer Reactions also saw a duet between Farnsey and Jimmy Barnes from When Something Is Wrong With My Baby, calling them “the two most soulful white dudes I’ve ever heard in my life.”

“These are the best singers I’ve ever heard. These are some of the greatest male vocalists,” he gushed.

Rob Squad Responses were equally enthusiastic, with YouTuber Jay moved to tears by Farnsey’s live rendition of Help with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra.

“He can stretch those notes, he can wail, his voice is amazing,” Jay’s wife Amber said.

British singing coach Rebecca Vocal Athlete said a live performance by You’re the Voice had left her “with shivers.”

“There’s so much power and range in his voice,” she gushed. “I suppose he is a huge legend in Australia.

Scottish YouTuber Beth Roars, who is also a vocal coach, was just as complimentary while watching the same performance.

“I can’t believe live how much power and resonance he gets in that higher range,” she explained.

“He has such control over his registers,” she continued.

John Farnham is Australia’s most successful male singer and the only Australian recording artist to have a number one record in five consecutive decades.

His album Whispering Jack is the second best-selling album in Australian history, just behind Meat Loaf’s Bat Out of Hell.

On Tuesday morning, news broke that Farnham had been diagnosed with cancer and would be undergoing surgery hours later.

The legendary pop singer’s family has released a statement revealing the diagnosis, but it’s clear that surgeons are confident that surgery to remove a cancerous tumor will be successful.

“We recently found out that John has a cancerous tumor. He was hospitalized this morning for surgery and further treatment,” the statement said.

Farnham, best known for his iconic Australian anthem You’re the Voice, said cancer is something “so many people deal with every day.”

“All I know for sure is that we have the very best healthcare professionals in Victoria, and we can be thankful for that. I know I am,’ he said.

Veteran entertainment reporter Peter Ford said Farnham’s family is “quietly confident that things will be fine.”

“They don’t want people to panic. His wife is there, his two sons are there with him. The doctors are confident they can get it,” he told Sunrise.