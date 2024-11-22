American YouTube star is shocked by the price of a banana at a Bondi café – but does he have a point?

An American YouTube star was horrified by the price of a banana at a cafe in one of Australia’s most affluent suburbs.

Darren Watkins Jnr, known online as IShowspeed, was charged $3 for the piece of fruit at Bondi Beach in Sydney’s eastern suburbs. during a live broadcast on Thursday.

‘$3 dollars? For a banana? “Bananas are 15 cents,” the 19-year-old said during a three-hour livestream shared on his YouTube channel on Thursday.

You are rich! You can pay double,’ the employee responded.

‘Did you say I’m rich? What makes me rich? ask.

“It doesn’t matter, $3 is still crazy.”

Dozens of Australians agreed that Sydney prices were “unbelievable”.

‘Welcome to Sydney prices…’ commented one.

“It’s because it’s in Bondi, it’s normally 69p in a grocery store,” said another.

“Luckily it wasn’t Sunday, it would have cost $6 with surcharges,” a third joked.

“Sydney is so expensive mate, a bottle of water is $6,” chimed in a fourth.

‘Good for him for calling them out lmao. “A banana should NOT cost $3, any more than $1 water should cost $5,” wrote one Firth.

“We Australians are so used to being ripped off in cafes and restaurants that we have become sheep, it’s embarrassing.”

IShowspeed kicked off its Australian tour with a three-hour livestream strolling along Bondi Beach on Thursday.

He attracted a crowd of dozens of fans as he traveled to the Sydney Opera House, Taronga Zoo and a skating ramp at Bondi Beach.

The streamer, originally from Ohio, has 33 million subscribers on YouTube.