American won’t take a new job for less than $74k as salary expectations hit record high survey finds

Salary expectations of American job seekers have hit an all-time high, a new poll shows.

The New York Federal Reserve Bank found that the lowest average annual wage workers were willing to accept from a new employer was $73,667 in November. That number is known as “reservation wage.”

The new figure was an increase of $794 since the bank’s last report in July – the bank collects data every four months – and is the highest on record since the New York Fed began conducting the poll in 2014.

It comes as rising inflation keep applying pressure cash-strapped workers even after an easing in the fall from summer highs.

The increase in salary expectations was most pronounced among job seekers under the age of 45, the bank added.

Despite workers’ high wage expectations, the salaries people actually expected were much lower, averaging just $60,310.

Nevertheless, this was still the highest since 2014 and an increase from the $57,206 they expected to earn in July 2021.

The actual offers were also lower than the new job salary requirements, offering both expectations, which come in at $59,834 over a range of $30,000 to $77,500. This is down from $60,764 in July and significantly down from $64,104 in March.

Meanwhile, the expectation of working past age 62 fell to an average of 48.8 percent, from 50.1 percent in July – the lowest figure since 2014.

Employee satisfaction with fringe benefits and promotion opportunities also increased between July and November, rising by 0.6 and 3 percentage points to 63.2 percent and 59.5 percent, respectively.

Satisfaction with wage compensation fell slightly from 58.2 percent to 56.9 percent.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate is at a half-century low of 3.7 percent.

At the moment, there are two open positions for every two job seekers The New York Post.

It follows new inflation data last month showing prices rose 7.1 percent in November from a year ago. While this is still a high figure, it was a relief from the recent peak of 9.1 percent in June.

“If inflation relief is indeed around the corner, it won’t come a moment too soon – especially from the perspective of those in lower-income households, who have disproportionately felt the sting of rising prices this year,” noted Kayla Bruun, an economic analyst at the decision information company Morning Consult.

Credit utilization has not yet risen above pre-pandemic levels, but the trend over the past year is clearly upward. Savings are more pronounced, with the savings rate falling well below its long-term trend,” she added.

Savings, which had soared during the pandemic and helped consumers avoid inflation, are dwindling.

The savings rate was 2.3 percent in October, the lowest since July 2005, and the total savings rate of $426 billion was the lowest since the Great Recession of 2008, when millions were unemployed.