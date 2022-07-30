American woman living in Sydney reveals she NEVER uses handbrake when parking

An American woman living in Australia has revealed that she never applies the handbrake when parking her car.

The American driver known as Brit made the surprising claim in a now viral TikTok, admitting she was shocked that motorists in Sydney relied so heavily on the brakes.

“If you’re American, do you use the parking brake when you drive? Or if you park, I presume?’ she said in the video.

‘Because I’ve never used one in all my life. But I think everyone in Australia uses them.

And my friend asks me to drive and I have to look at it and say, ‘Is it on? I don’t know”.’

She captioned the video, “They’re so safe here, I love it,” but was criticized by fellow TikTokkers.

‘How do you get a driver’s license to drive here? Using the handbrake is part of the driving test, you either get ticked or you failed,” said one commenter.

“The car will literally roll away if we don’t,” said another.

“Yes, if you want to find your car where you left it,” someone added.

Another said they were “stunned” every time they heard an American say they don’t use a handbrake.

Brit later clarified that cars “don’t just roll away” in the US, saying the parking brake was only applied if the driver stopped on a hill.

She added that once the car was put into park, the handbrake was no longer necessary.

“If you put it in the park, you can lean on it, you can push it, it won’t roll anywhere,” she said in another video.

“We don’t have to put on the parking brake unless you’re on a really steep hill — that’s what we’ve been taught.”

But many were still not convinced.

“Using the park stop is not only a failsafe, it is also intended to take stress and strain off your gearbox/transmission,” one commented.

“My sister was literally run over by her own car. It was parked without the handbrake on,” said another.