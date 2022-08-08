American woman in Melbourne goes TikTok viral for asking why alcohol is so expensive in Australia

A young American woman who recently moved to Australia shares her shock at the price of alcohol Down Under.

Tate Duane, who is originally from California and now lives in Melbourne, said she was surprised at the ‘cruel’ price of a 750ml bottle of spirits in an online clamp.

The 22-year-old expat told FEMAIL she bought “the cheapest” bottle of tequila she could find and a margarita mix that cost over $60.

“It’s my first night out on the town and alcohol is expensive, tell me why it was literally $50 for less than a fifth, like it’s small,” Tate said in the TikTok video.

A “fifth” is a common unit of measure for spirits in America that refers to one-fifth of a gallon or just over 750 ml.

The video has been viewed over 112,400 times with many Aussies in the comments telling Tate that the high price of booze is something she has to get used to while living down under.

What will cause inflation in 2022? Inflation is rising around the world and food and energy prices are hitting record highs. Factors contributing to inflation in 2022: Supply and demand problems Consequences of the war Oil and petrol prices Source: World Economic Forum

‘Welcome to Aus! It’s expensive haha,” said one woman and another replied, “Inflation. Everything is very expensive right now. We are on the brink of a recession.”

‘Aussie who lived here in the US! In Australia, you have to switch from spirits to wine. Getting award-winning wine for Aldi is fail-safe,” suggested a third.

‘Why do you think teenagers go for goon bags? Alcohol is expensive,’ a fourth laughed.

Others cited higher taxes on alcohol as the cause of the dazzling alcohol costs compared to other countries.

‘Australia has a lot of alcohol and cigarettes to discourage it. Especially for young people,” wrote one viewer.

“They keep levying taxes on it. It went up recently,” claimed another.

A recent study of Bloomberg revealed Australia ranks third in the world for buying alcohol, cigarettes and drugs.

Average retail prices for products such as beer, wine, spirits, ecstasy, cannabis, cocaine and heroin are the most expensive in Japan, with New Zealand and Australia following closely.

The Bloomberg study assessed a pack of cigarettes (popular and premium), a bottle of alcohol (beer, wine, and spirits), one gram of amphetamine-type stimulants (including methamphetamine/ecstasy), one gram of cannabis (including marijuana hash), resin ), one gram of cocaine (regardless of the basic form) and one gram of opioids (including heroin/opium).

Per week, the average cost of selling the ‘package’ is $1,028.7 in Australia, compared to $100 in tropical countries, including South Africa and Colombia.