American who moved to London reveals what surprised her most about the UK mindset

Kalyn Franke, who runs GirlGoneLondon.com

Kalyn Franke was in for a few surprises before moving from Florida to the UK. For starters, not everyone is like a Mary Poppins character.

“I think as Americans we were raised to think that Brits are essentially straight out of Mary Poppins, with that same kind of accent,” she tells MailOnline Travel. ‘Exposure to a wide variety of British people and cultures has certainly helped me to see that this is just a small part of society here. The accents vary so much in the UK, as a starter.’

Kalyn, 30, is originally from Florida but has lived in the UK capital for 10 years and now produces full-time blogs, videos and online courses about life in the country. She has a website called GirlGoneLondon.com and there is even a Girl Gone London book – ‘a candid and honest look at the differences between the UK and America’.

Kalyn moved to London through her American university ‘study abroad program’, ‘fell in love with the city and never looked back’.

She reveals that one of the most memorable first impressions was how clean the UK seemed.

She says, “I remember being incredibly impressed with how clean everything felt compared to some major American cities.”

And she was also happy that she felt safe.

She continues: ‘It felt safe. And I loved that as a solo female traveler I could travel alone without too many worries, including the concerns I have in the US regarding guns.”

Kalyn was also surprised by how muted the locals were.

She says, “I was surprised by how quiet it felt to me in certain situations. As an American I’m used to a more boisterous culture – you can usually hear us coming from miles away – but in the UK I noticed how quiet it was on a commuter hour train, for example.’

Kalyn has noticed that Brits are quite self-deprecating, but says Americans see through this.

She says: ‘I think the UK’s self-deprecating culture doesn’t translate easily to the US. I think Americans regard Britons more highly than most Britons would talk about themselves because of this culture.’

Kalyn reveals that she would love to inject the British with that famous American ‘can-do attitude’.

She continues, “I would like to convey that sense of American optimism and enthusiasm. We grew up in the US with the belief that “we can become anything we want” and while it may not be completely grounded in reality I prefer it to the more British mentality which often feels like “your place must know” and maybe “dream, but not too big”.

American visitors shouldn’t miss Westminster Abbey and the Houses of Parliament (above), says Kalyn

‘I often think that this also has to do with the differences in the class system and the rule in both countries. If you’re a US-born citizen in the US, you can technically become president one day. In the UK, no matter how hard you try, unless you were born into the royal family, you will never be at the top of the British system.”

However, Kalyn believes that the British have something that Americans can take advantage of. Brits know it as the ‘Blitz Spirit’.

Kalyn says: ‘From the UK to America, I would like to convey the ‘we’re in this together’ spirit. We saw during Covid how many Americans absolutely did not see the pandemic as something to work together, while in the UK there was a feeling that you are doing the right thing by your neighbor and others in the community and working together to all work towards a common goal.’

The writer is also a big fan of the UK healthcare system and its ‘much better work-life balance’.

A must-visit outside of London is the Lake District, says Kalyn. Above is the area’s beautiful Buttermere Lake

Kalyn’s book ‘weaves practical advice on life in the UK’ with her ‘funny anecdotes and experiences to help Americans who want to move to the UK know what it’s really like’

Which parts of the UK is she telling Americans to prioritize visiting?

She reveals: ‘London, of course, because it’s the beating heart of the south of the UK and it’s such an international city. Visitors shouldn’t miss Westminster Abbey and the Houses of Parliament, the British Museum (home to Cleopatra and the Rosetta Stone) and Borough Market for its thriving street food scene and electric vibe.’

Her personal go-to haunts in London are: da mario in Kensington, one of Princess Diana’s favorite Italian restaurants – ‘I love it there’ – as well as Camden Market ‘for its quirky shops’, Regent’s Park ‘for that beautiful view of the city from Primrose Hill’ and Ben’s Cookies (kiosks are scattered throughout about London), which are ‘truly the best cookies I’ve ever eaten’.

Outside the capital, Americans should head to the Lake District, Kalyn says, “for its stunning beauty and natural scenery,” the Welsh coast “for some of the best British coastline you’ve ever seen,” Edinburgh “for its charm and that beautiful castle’ and Belfast ‘for its incredible history, museums and insight into the history of the UK and Ireland’.

For more, buy Kalyn’s bookwho “weaves practical advice on life in the UK” with her “funny anecdotes and experiences to let Americans who want to move to the UK know what it’s really like, from visas to homesickness to crying at the supermarket – supermarket in the UK – because you can’t think of what that vegetable is called’.