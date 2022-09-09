American tourist, 55 fined $450 for sitting on steps of historic 16th century fountain in Rome Italy

<!–

An American tourist was fined $450 for eating ice cream and enjoying a cold beer while sitting on the steps of the Fontana dei Catecumeni in Rome, Italy.

The tourist, who was on holiday in the Italian neighborhood of Monti, was fined for violating one of Rome’s ‘urban decorum’ rules.

The man, whose name was not revealed, was enjoying a delicious gelato and drinking a cold one when he was approached by Italian police around 1am on Saturday before the ticket fiasco happened.

The historic monument in Rome’s Piazza Madonna is modest and unassuming, dating back to 1859.

Thousands of tourists flock to the historic site every year to prevent visitors from leaning on the stairs, protective tape has been placed on the site.

The popular hangout was meant to be cordoned off with tape, but wasn’t when the man sat down to enjoy a midnight snack, he said.

The fountain was taped up as part of a slew of new rules introduced by former mayor Virginia Raggi in 2017. The tape was intended to discourage people from eating and drinking while sitting by the fountains of Rome.

Previous rules also banned things like wheeled suitcases and buggies to protect the city’s historic streets and monuments, such as the city’s fountains. More than 1,500 fountains can be found in the capital.

According to local La Repubblica, when Italian officials first approached the man and asked him to leave, he did not. The tourist claimed he did not understand what the officers were saying.

But once the visitor got the huge fine, apparently he understood loud and clear and didn’t seem very happy.

‘I didn’t know the rules; I didn’t know I couldn’t sit. I didn’t understand what you were saying to me,” the tourist said.

The fountain was taped up as part of a slew of new rules introduced by former mayor Virginia Raggi in 2017. The tape was intended to discourage people from eating and drinking while sitting by the fountains of Rome.