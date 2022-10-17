American therapist Jeff Guenther shares nine normal things in a relationship that aren’t red flags

Other points were sleeping in separate beds and taking solo vacations

Jeff Guenther, from the US, went viral with his controversial recordings in a TikTok clip

From sleeping in separate beds to finding others “hot” and even having feelings for an ex, a top therapist has exposed the “normal” things in a relationship that aren’t necessarily red flags.

Jeff Guenther, from Portland, USA, is a licensed professional counselor and shared his nine “perfectly normal” things that happened in a relationship that aren’t a cause for concern.

The couples therapist, who has been practicing for over 17 years, listed common relationship issues in a viral clamp and caused a stir in the comments with some of his controversial recordings.

Counselor Jeff Guenther (pictured) has caused a stir after sharing his nine things in a relationship that aren’t necessarily red flags

Jeff’s first and most controversial points were that it’s okay to have “a special place in your heart” for an ex and find people outside of your relationship attractive

Jeff’s first and most controversial point was about nurturing affection for an ex.

“Number one: a special place in your heart for an ex, because some of those exes were very important to you,” he said.

Second, the counselor said it’s okay to find other people outside of your relationship attractive “because you don’t magically stop thinking that hot people aren’t hot.”

Jeff said it’s okay to question a relationship every now and then because they can often be difficult.

“Four: Fighting over and over for the same thing, because every relationship has eternal fights that never go away,” he continued.

He also said sleeping in separate rooms is “great” and that it’s okay to go on vacation without your partner “because sometimes you need some space.”

He said sleeping in separate beds is ‘great’ and no cause for concern and it’s normal to want to go on holiday without your partner to get some space

Jeff’s seventh comment was that it’s not a red flag to go to couples counseling because we all need an “attunement” and it’s okay to have “mismatched” libidos.

“It’s rare that you both want to do it at the same time every time,” he added.

Finally, Jeff said that couples don’t have to share everything or be completely transparent with each other.

“Oversharing is real and a little privacy never killed anyone,” he concluded.

The American relationship coach’s clip garnered more than 5.8 million views and hundreds of comments, with many saying they weren’t too convinced that lingering feelings for exes were okay.

“I’m not really sure about the ex thing,” one woman wrote.

You can’t have a special place in your heart for your ex! Because of this, I recently broke up with my last one! It’s never fair! I do not agree with it!’ a second agreed.

A third defended Jeff by saying, “Being friends with an ex isn’t a red flag, I get along so well with mine, but we’re not in a relationship, but we make good friends.”

Some said they would be concerned if their partner found other people attractive.

“Finding hot people hot is one thing, flirting with them behind my back is another,” argued one viewed person.

“I think there’s a difference between being attracted to someone and thinking someone is attractive,” commented another.

“I don’t agree, as rare as it is that some people really only care about their partner,” said a third.

Others were grateful for the “reassuring” advice: “This is the most valid relationship video I’ve seen.”