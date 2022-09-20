American sportsman interested in buying 127-year-old Melbourne mansion

One of Melbourne’s finest old houses has caught the eye of a famous American sports star after it was listed for a dazzling $18-19 million.

Agents handling the sale of the 19th-century three-story home received a direct request from the unnamed celebrity, the report said. Herald Sun.

The Grade II listed mansion, known as ‘Grandview’, is located in the prestigious suburb of Prahran and features six bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The 1,670 sq ft home last sold for a local record $16 million in 2020 and is a dazzling blend of Old World opulence and contemporary luxury.

Built around 1895, the house retains many of its original design features despite a series of renovations under different owners.

Highlights include a beautiful main entrance with stained glass doors, ornate arches, marble fireplace mantels, and mosaic floors.

The ground floor features a formal dining room, several lounge areas for entertainment and relaxation, and a home office.

A beautiful stone-built kitchen features a breakfast island and butler’s pantry, and overlooks a large deck perfect for alfresco dining.

The master bedroom has an enclosing balcony, a dressing room and a marble bathroom.

There is a wine cellar big enough for 2000 bottles (photo)

There is also a floodlit tennis court, a 17 meter heated swimming pool and a wine cellar large enough for 2000 bottles.

Other highlights include a guest bedroom, which can be converted into a gym, laundry and powder room.

Grandview was a rental home on the market for $2,350 a week before it last changed hands in 2020.