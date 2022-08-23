American soldier arrested in Italy for hitting and killing 15-year-old with car while ‘drunk’ 

A US soldier is under house arrest in Italy after hitting a 15-year-old boy with her car while drunk on Sunday, killing the teenager instantly.

The deadly incident happened around 2:30 a.m. local time on Sunday, authorities say in the northern town of Porcia.

The unnamed 20-year-old female maid reportedly lost control of her vehicle as she returned to the US Air Force Aviano Air Base where she is stationed after a night out.

Meanwhile, 15-year-old Giovanni Zanier was walking home from a summer party on a nearby bike path, accompanied by a group of friends who witnessed the accident.

The soldier lost control of her car when she rushed over a roundabout and crossed a low median strip and hit the group. Police and witnesses say the woman, who has only been identified as BJN under Italian privacy law, was speeding.

In the crash, Zanier, whose mother is now mourning and calling for the American to be tried in Italy, was thrown several meters into the air and died in a crash.

The driver suffered minor injuries from broken glass and the airbag that deployed during the crash. However, her blood alcohol level was four times the legal limit, according to researchers. None of the other teens were injured.

In the crash, Zanier (pictured) was thrown several meters into the air and died on impact. His mother now calls for US maid to be tried for murder in Italy

According to the police, the woman remained on the scene to provide assistance until emergency services arrived. She was first taken into custody by Italian police officers, but was released to US authorities due to her military status.

She is now under house arrest at the US Air Force base pending a police investigation into the incident.

Local prosecutors, meanwhile, are battling to ensure the soldier is not sent back to the US for trial, but instead is tried for the crime in the country — if local authorities believe she is criminally responsible for the death of the soldier. boy.

The child’s mother, 48-year-old Barbara Scandella, is adamant after learning that the woman had exceeded the legal alcohol limit and had been driving at high speeds before choosing her son’s life.

“She was all drunk. That’s why she drove like that, to the point that she climbed over the roundabout before killing Giovanni,” the grieving mother told the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

She added that she dropped Giovanni off at the party, which was a short walk from their home, around 11:30 a.m. by car.

She said the teen had to walk home and that the family was used to him being out late at night, citing that he had been a responsible and serious son.

“Yeah, we were used to him being outside at the time. But we weren’t worried. We knew he was going to the party with friends and the trip was short. He was a serious boy, he had never caused us any problems and we had complete confidence.’

She said she learned of the tragedy at about 4 a.m., when she received a call from one whose grandson was attending the same party as Giovanni.

“She told me that Giovanni had an accident and was taken to the hospital. She added that the carabinieri would be coming to my house soon,” she told the newspaper.

“I didn’t wait for them and left immediately.”

Upon arrival at the hospital, a team of doctors informed her of Giovanni’s death. She said she then became distraught and had to be given medicine and driven home by her husband because of the magnitude of the news.

“At that point, my memories became confused,” she told the outlet. “I was at home because I wasn’t able to drive.”

She added that she is outraged and traumatized by the incident, especially as she believes her son will not receive the justice he deserves due to the fact that the maid’s case could likely be turned over to the US armed forces.

‘I am outraged. And I have no faith in a real trial because the woman who killed my son is a soldier on the USAF base and therefore America will do everything in its power to protect her, despite the evidence of the crime committed.”

Mourners leave flowers at the crash site on Monday, after Giovanni’s sudden death

Pictured are mourning flowers left on the bike path where the accident happened on Monday

She added: ‘Don’t you think that when you are faced with such a dramatic case, with alcohol over the limit and high speed, it is almost impossible to defend the perpetrator?

“The truth is that in these areas the Americans do what they want and go unpunished. I fear it will be the same this time. It’s a shame, an injustice.’

The mother went on to say that the police had told her before the accident that a motorist passed the soldier “zigzagging” and “driving like crazy.”

“He showed his dangers several times in vain,” she said. “Then he saw in the rearview mirror that the car was going straight at the roundabout before it collided with my son and killed him.”

The mourners flocked to the accident site on Monday to leave flowers on the bike path for the fallen youth.

City officials said the bike path the students walked on was unlit — an effort by the city to conserve energy. However, there are no indications that better lighting would have prevented the accident, as the car illegally entered the cycle path after crossing the central reservation.

Pordenone prosecutor Raffaele Tito told Corriere della Sera on Sunday that if their investigation turns up charges, U.S. authorities could claim jurisdiction under an Italian-U.S. military treaty and oversee the maid’s trial — possibly dropping it. .

Scandella’s concerns could be influenced by another tragedy involving Americans from the Aviano base who were not prosecuted for their crime.

In 1999 a US Marine jet cut a cable running down a mountainside as it ascended from base, causing a cable car to plunge 20 Europeans to their deaths. TThe pilot was not charged with any crime, despite a possible court-martial and a similar investigation.

Speaking to Italian public broadcaster RAI, Tito added that the Italian Justice Ministry will request that the American woman be tried in Italy.

The U.S. Air Force said it would cooperate with the police investigation on Monday.

The maid is currently under house at the Aviano base, where she will remain until the investigation is completed. Her identity has not yet been released by police.