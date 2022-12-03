American soccer fans rise early (on a SATURDAY!) for do-or-die World Cup clash with Holland

In what is fast becoming a favorite pastime among American football fans, Team USA supporters are already gathering at every establishment promising to show today’s World Cup game against the Netherlands.

Saturday’s 10 a.m. kickoff doesn’t seem to be much of an obstacle in many U.S. metropolitan areas, such as Kansas City, where fans packed together for an outdoor party in freezing temperatures.

At the Brick Street Bar in Oxford, Ohio, home to the University of Miami campus, hundreds of fans lined up for another viewing party.

“At 6am we are completely fueled by The Red, White and Blue,” read a tweet from the bar.

Christian Pulisic became an American star with the winning goal – and the injury he suffered while scoring – that took the United States to the round of 16 of the World Cup.

He injured his pelvic bone, Pulisic insisted, when he collided with Iran’s goalkeeper on the goal that sent him to hospital as the United States won 1-0 and went through in football’s greatest tournament.

Pulisic was allowed to play on Saturday, when the Americans compete against the Netherlands in the knockout round.

Everyone expected him to be on the field even before the doctors gave him the medical green light on Friday.

“I will do everything I can to work with this medical team and make sure I can play,” Pulisic said of his intention to take the field.

The United States is attempting to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2002 and continues to delight the American public, who tuned in in record numbers for the first three games.

A win against the Netherlands could be enough to convince home fans that the United States can indeed compete on football’s biggest stage.

“The US support was a bit surreal,” said Captain Tyler Adams. “My dad is a teacher at school, and they all watched their lessons, the game and supported me. And I got videos from the family, all the viewing parties in my town and stuff.

“It’s very, very cool to see how much just a tournament can change that perspective on people who support football.”

The United States are winless in their last 11 World Cup games against European teams, a run with five losses and six draws. On Saturday, the Americans will face a Dutch team that, like several other World Cup teams at this tournament, is struggling with the flu. The bug went through the US team last week.

Dutch national coach Louis van Gaal gave his team the day off on Thursday instead of playing a typical 11-on-11 game.

“I gave them a day of rest,” Van Gaal said on Friday. ‘In this group they communicate that to me. I listen to my players.’

He declined to elaborate on how many players are affected, but Van Gaal’s abandonment of the typical training schedule has sparked speculation that at least six players are ill.

“We’re not going to go into that,” he said. “But when it gets around in the group, it’s worrying.”

Frenkie de Jong has said a scratchy throat disrupted his ability to communicate during a win over Qatar, and Marten de Roon told reporters he had a cold earlier this week.

Dutch midfielder Cody Gapko is aiming to become his country’s first player to score in four World Cup games in a row, and the Dutch team has an 18-game winning streak that the United States is determined to break.

“We felt a responsibility to use this World Cup to give a boost to football in the United States,” said US coach Gregg Berhalter. “And that’s why we want to keep going and we want to keep doing well and making the country proud.”