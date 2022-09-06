American rapper Lil Nas X heading to Australia to tour for the first time

<!–

Australian fans of Lil Nas X are finally getting the chance to see the rapper live on stage.

The 23-year-old Montero hitmaker will perform an exclusive sideshow at Hordern Pavilion on January 4 next year as part of the worldwide Long Live Montero Tour.

Lil Nas X, real name Montero Lamar Hill, rose to fame with his 2019 mega hit Old Town Road starring Billy Ray Cyrus.

The single became the longest-running number one in Billboard Hot 100 history and has won numerous awards, including two Grammys.

In 2021, he released his debut album Montero, which reached No. 1 on the ARIA Album Chart, while also garnering a Grammy nomination for Album of the Year.

The success of Lil Nas X made him the most interesting pop culture star.

Montero Lamar Hill, better known as Lil Nas X, rose to fame with his 2019 mega hit Old Town Road starring Billy Ray Cyrus

His live performances are known for fire, pole dancing and passionate kisses with backup male dancers.

Although Lil Nas X has never toured Australia before, the pop star is no stranger to our musical exports.

In April, he expressed his admiration for The Wiggles on Twitter, posting: “I’m trying very hard to get the wiggles to lead the tour with me. I’ll keep you guys posted.”

The post received 88,000 likes via the social media platform. The post even got a response from The Wiggles’ official account.

“We’re ready to wiggle with you,” the account replied, adding some multicolored love hearts to the answer.

When rumors circulated about a possible collaboration, The Wiggles responded on Twitter.

“We have no idea what’s going on, but this is for the best,” they wrote, appearing to confirm that Lil Nas X’s post was just a joke.

The Wiggles were formed in Sydney, Australia in 1991 and are widely regarded as the most successful children’s band of all time.

